PCMC Names Steven Charapata as Aftermarket Sales Executive

Charapata has more than 20 years of experience updating obsolete controls systems on PCMC machines and other converting equipment. He joins Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC)—a division of Barry-Wehmiller from Zepnick Solutions Inc., where he was a controls obsolescence Project Leader.

“Steve’s expertise and extensive controls experience will be assets for our customers,” said Joe Schuh, Aftermarket Sales Director. “Complete controls upgrades can be overwhelming. Steve will work with our customers to create a comprehensive, effective and well thought-out plan that will minimize their risks and downtime. He brings a unique understanding of controls systems, hardware and software design, and capital equipment. We’re thrilled to have him join our team.”

