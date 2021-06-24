Engage Technologies Named Top Workplace in Minnesota

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The Star Tribune Top Workplaces rankings are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“This past year came with unprecedented challenges, but the employees at Engage Technologies have gone above and beyond to help companies deliver their products to the world,” said David Mylrea, CEO of Engage Technologies. “We are continually striving to make Engage Technologies a great place to work, and being named a top workplace in Minnesota shows that we are on the right path.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community. With over 1400 exhibitors, no other event in 2021 will bring together a more comprehensive gathering of suppliers offering new products, technologies and solutions. Attendee registration is now open.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses. Engage Technologies was ranked among the top on the list of similar-sized companies.

Engage Technologies Corp. is the parent company of Squid Ink Manufacturing, Eastey, American Film & Machinery (AFM), and Cogent Technologies.



