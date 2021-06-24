Engage Technologies Named Top Workplace in Minnesota

Engage Technologies Corp. was named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.

Engage Technologies Corp.
Jun 24th, 2021
Squid Building Near View 7582

Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health, and satisfaction. The Star Tribune Top Workplaces rankings are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The analysis included responses from over 140,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

“This past year came with unprecedented challenges, but the employees at Engage Technologies have gone above and beyond to help companies deliver their products to the world,” said David Mylrea, CEO of Engage Technologies. “We are continually striving to make Engage Technologies a great place to work, and being named a top workplace in Minnesota shows that we are on the right path.”

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies.”

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 2,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely based on employee responses. Engage Technologies was ranked among the top on the list of similar-sized companies.

Engage Technologies Corp. is the parent company of Squid Ink Manufacturing, Eastey, American Film & Machinery (AFM), and Cogent Technologies.


Squid Building Near View 7582
