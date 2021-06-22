Crocs Selects Bastian Solutions for New Automated DC in Ohio

The new facility – called Saltwater – will support Crocs’ current and anticipated growth throughout North America and, upon completion, will become one of the most automated facilities in the region. At 750,000 sq ft, this facility is the latest addition to Crocs’ growing Dayton-area campus and will bring the company’s total operating footprint to over 1,200,000 sq ft. Interested job candidates can visit careers.crocs.com to learn about weekly hiring events and apply for positions across a variety of departments, including shipping, receiving, picking, and packing.

The Bastian Solutions’ integrated system includes goods-in receiving, AutoStore goods-to-person technology, overhead pouch sortation conveyor, bulk parcel conveyor, returns processing, and tilt tray sortation. The system will be managed and integrated under Bastian Solutions’ warehouse execution system (WES) suite, Exacta.

Robert Humphry, manager of system sales for Bastian Solutions, stated; “This system will be a true testament towards Crocs’ relentless pursuit of customer satisfaction. The facility design considered Crocs’ strategic business and growth plans over the next decade, and the system includes incredible flexibility that will allow Crocs to adapt to any changes in consumer buying, order profiles, seasonality, and even changes within Crocs’ product line. As the facility will be capable of processing more than 40,000 units per hour during peak consumer demand, a highly accurate order fulfillment engine such as Bastian Solutions’ Exacta WES was paramount for Crocs.”

