Jennifer Wulf Joins Vanguard Companies as Vice President of Sales

A veteran of the packaging industry, Wulf has experience with food, beverage, food service and consumer products in paper packaging as well as corrugated, POP displays, labels and gummed papers. In her most recent position, Wulf was the Director of Sales at Graphic Packaging International where she managed a team that successfully grew multiple large strategic relationships and shaped the company’s global sales strategy.

“Vanguard is excited to have Jennifer join the team to lend her experiences to strong business growth” said Chris Stoler, CEO.

