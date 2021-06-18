BW Flexible Systems to Open Technical Center in EMEA

The new center, along with existing engineering and manufacturing centers in Italy and the Netherlands, will expand the company’s product testing capabilities, enhance customer collaboration for complex projects and increase partnership with major material suppliers. The new facility also will complement BW Flexible Systems’ existing network of customer sales and service hubs in Italy, Russia, Dubai, and South Africa.

“Our legacy is built on a portfolio of brands that offer best-in-class packaging machinery, including Rose Forgrove, Sandiacre, Schib, Simionato, and Symach,” said BW Flexible Systems Vice President of Europe Michele Allamprese. “Our expansion plans ensure we leverage the combined strengths of these iconic brands to offer a seamless experience for customers and deliver innovation that addresses their greatest needs.”

The Technical Centre of Excellence in Nottingham will provide a dedicated research and development facility to maximize its technical expertise, and bring machinery experts, material partners and customers together to collaborate on innovative packaging solutions. This will include a focus on two areas of increasing need: developing automated solutions, as well as designing machinery that supports customers’ increasing focus on packaging that uses sustainable materials. This facility, along with BW Flexible Systems’ Italian Centres of Engineering Excellence, will provide customers with greater opportunities for product and material testing, as well as live machine demonstrations.

“We understand the increasing need of our customers to meet sustainability commitments,” said Allamprese. “At the same time, we recognize the current challenges with labor shortages and the demand our customers have for automation. These challenges, together with increased competition among brand owners, are creating a profound transformation in the packaging industry. Our investments will allow us to fully support our customers through that transformation.”

