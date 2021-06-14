RōBEX Announces New Vice Presidents

RōBEX promoted Cal Bowers to Vice President–Growth and Troy Kudzia to Vice President-Solutions.

RōBEX
Jun 14th, 2021

Craig Francisco, President of RōBEX stated, “We are pleased to have Cal Bowers lead the next phase of our evolution and growth. As the RōBEX organization responds to accelerating industry needs for automation and production optimization, his diverse busines experience will help drive our continued success. Joining us only 6 months ago, his talent and understanding have helped create strong relationships with customers, prospects and team members.”

“Troy Kudzia has over two decades of robotic/automation and electrical sales experience. He’s known for his analytical approach to problems and delivering intelligent solutions to clients. As Vice President–Solutions, he leads an extraordinary RōBEX team of smart, problem-solving individuals who excel in executing innovative value-added solutions. With this team in place, we are extremely optimistic about our future” added Francisco.

RōBEX
Cal Bowers, Vice President–Growth
Edl Twin Stream Bundler
Twin-Stream Shrink-Film Bundler
EDL Packaging’s twin-stream shrink-film bundler is designed to collate and securely bundle 3-, 4-, and 6-packs of shrink-wrapped bottles, allowing for faster shelf stocking at retail locations.
Jun 11th, 2021
Bpi Certified Compostable Lidding
Compostable Coffee Pod Lidding Film
C-P Flexible Packaging launches BPI-certified compostable coffee pod lidding film designed for the latest single-serve coffee makers.
Jun 11th, 2021
Ken Brown Intro Pic 1 Cropped
Ken Brown Appointed Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp.
Ken Brown was appointed to the newly created role of Global Category Specialist, Labels and Packaging for Fujifilm North America Corp., Graphic Systems Div.
Jun 11th, 2021
Tipa Logo 2019
TIPA Expands Presence in North America
Compostable packaging producer TIPA announced its expansion into North America with new hires and a focus on developing U.S.-based capabilities as demand continues to grow for sustainable packaging.
Jun 10th, 2021
Unique FlipGuard™ dispensing closure delivers branding and safety
Unique FlipGuard™ dispensing closure delivers branding and safety
Consumers want secure, convenient and smooth dispensing for sauces, dressings and condiments. Berry's new FlipGuard flip-top dispenser's unique design includes a tamper-evident strip and more.
Jun 1st, 2021
Dani
Danielle Diehlmann Named Vice President, Communications for the Flexible Packaging Association
Danielle A. Diehlmann, “Dani,” was named Vice President, Communications for the FPA effective July 1, 2021.
Jun 10th, 2021
Mt Flash Cell Food
Checkweighing Systems
Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection added FlashCell Load Cell Technology to its C-Series checkweighing systems.
Jun 9th, 2021
Fpa Buyers Guide Cover
FPA Publishes 2021– 2022 Flexible Packaging Buyer’s Guide
The Flexible Packaging Association’s (FPA) guide is a key reference resource for the flexible packaging industry.
Jun 9th, 2021
Lx3000 300 Reshoot1990
Color Label Printer
Primera Technology offers the LX3000 color label printer featuring large, individual ink tanks and a reusable thermal inkjet print head. It can print labels up to 8 in. wide x 24 in. Print speed is up to 4.5 in. (114mm) per sec.
Jun 9th, 2021
Hac Andy Caridis100th 01
Heat and Control Founder, Andy Caridis, Celebrates 100th Birthday
The Heat and Control family celebrated a special milestone on June 1, 2021, with the 100th birthday of its founder, Andrew (Andy) Caridis.
Jun 9th, 2021
Eric Joiner Cropped
Diagraph Names Eric Joiner Vice President and General Manager
Eric Joiner was named Vice President and General Manager of Diagraph Marking & Coding, a division of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) based in St. Charles, Miss.
Jun 8th, 2021
Image001
K2 Kinetics Acquires Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC
RPM designs and manufactures case packers throughout the U.S. Founded in 2011 by Scott Thiede, the company has an established product line of 4 key models designed around functionality and efficiencies needed for a variety of customers.
Jun 7th, 2021
Acma
Flip-top Carton
ACMA launches Ecoshell a recycleable paper-based carton designed for the confectionery industry but is applicable to any compatible product.
Jun 7th, 2021
Paul Landers, Director of Operations
ESS Technologies Expands Corporate Structure and Manufacturing Capacity
Corporate changes poise ESS Technologies for success as the company prepares to enter its fourth decade in business.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Reinventing The Making Of A Box Webinar 10th June
Packaging Webinars Continue to Help Engage the Packaging Industry Across Borders
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub has been hosting free webinars since the doors of their packaging events temporarily closed at the start of the pandemic nearly 15 months ago.
Jun 4th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3534731 705386 75221c1a 46fa 44bb A01e 19d1d3105160 0
Case Packer
Sidel launches the Cermex EvoPack 4.0 case-packing platform for shaped containers in wraparound blanks, trays, and shelf-ready packaging (SRP). It is designed to reduce repacking activities at distribution centers or within e-commerce order preparation.
Jun 4th, 2021
52241 2
Packaging Station
New Age Industrial’s #52241 packaging stations are designed to maximize space and offer easy access to packaging supplies needed for shipments on packing lines.
Jun 4th, 2021
Future By Aptar May2021 2
Recyclable PE Mono-material Pump
Aptar Beauty + Home launches Future a recyclable PE mono-material pump designed for the beauty and personal care industry.
Jun 4th, 2021
Tony Maniscalco Headshot
Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor
With executive level management experience in global sales, marketing, production, engineering and distribution, Maniscalco will be responsible for overseeing daily activities as well as future growth opportunities.
Jun 3rd, 2021
Lx3768
Ink for CIJ Printers
Diagraph offers the 1088 Yellow Bottling Pigmented Ink for the Linx 89xx Series printers designed for use in harsh manufacturing environments.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Download
Amid Uptick in Material Handling Projects, Applied Manufacturing Technologies Releases R-Palletize, a Configurable Robotic Palletizing Station
R-Palletize, AMT’s configurable robotic palletizing station, provides a flexible robotic palletizing solution with an easy-to-use interface for changing material handling needs.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Neoflex
C.O.I.M. S.p.A. Acquires Neoflex SL
C.O.I.M. S.p.A., an Italian multinational company, acquired a controlling interest in Spain-based Neoflex SL.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Sc+overview
Volpak Develops a New Version of its SC+ Hf/f/s Machine
The latest version of Volpak’s flagship SC+ hf/f/s continuous movement machine is specifically designed for preformed pouches and features a high level of automation, ensuring the production of the best quality packaging.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Troy Snader
ProMach Promotes Troy Snader to Senior Vice President of Business Development, Secondary Packaging Group
Snader brings more than 20 years of packaging experience to this newly created position. He was most recently the Senior Vice President of ProMach’s Flexibles & Trays Business Line.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Liquibox Record Hiring Hi Res
Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces
Despite the global pandemic, demand for bag-in-box packaging continues to increase, enabling Liquibox to hire both professional and entry-level positions across the globe.
May 27th, 2021
Fanuc Scara Robot Lineup
SCARA Robots
FANUC’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots now includes the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100mm reach, respectively.
May 27th, 2021
Mike
Apis Wise Promotes Michael Cirocco to President
Apis Wise, a software solution provider for supply chain optimization, promoted Michael Cirocco to President, effective immediately.
May 27th, 2021
Steve
Steve Sundstrom Appointed President of SATO America
Steve Sundstrom was appointed president of SATO America, LLC. He will assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.
May 26th, 2021
4741 M Cover Closed
Compact Print and Apply Labeler
The 4741 Mini label print and apply system from FOX IV Technologies incorporates a Honeywell PXie industrial printer and is designed for small space applications and applications with low to medium volume.
May 26th, 2021
Unknown
Robotic Loading Option for Vertical Cartoner
EndFlex adds a robotic loading option to its Boxxer Kartnr automatic vertical cartoning machine that allows dual pick and place of tall and odd shaped products into cartons.
May 26th, 2021