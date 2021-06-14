RōBEX Announces New Vice Presidents

Craig Francisco, President of RōBEX stated, “We are pleased to have Cal Bowers lead the next phase of our evolution and growth. As the RōBEX organization responds to accelerating industry needs for automation and production optimization, his diverse busines experience will help drive our continued success. Joining us only 6 months ago, his talent and understanding have helped create strong relationships with customers, prospects and team members.”

“Troy Kudzia has over two decades of robotic/automation and electrical sales experience. He’s known for his analytical approach to problems and delivering intelligent solutions to clients. As Vice President–Solutions, he leads an extraordinary RōBEX team of smart, problem-solving individuals who excel in executing innovative value-added solutions. With this team in place, we are extremely optimistic about our future” added Francisco.

