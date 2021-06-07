K2 Kinetics Acquires Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC

RPM designs and manufactures case packers throughout the U.S. Founded in 2011 by Scott Thiede, the company has an established product line of 4 key models designed around functionality and efficiencies needed for a variety of customers.

For the past several years, both K2 Kinetics and RPM have enjoyed a “hand and glove” close working relationship, with K2 Kinetics as the builder, installer, and servicer of RPM machines. Scott Thiede has also collaborated on custom machine designs supporting K2 Kinetics customers.

The move will expand the K2 Kinetics product portfolio and result in a comprehensive offering to many existing RPM food and beverage customers, with the addition of a mid-tier ultra-compact case packer. “We’re excited to have RPM and Scott on board – both from a product line and knowledge acquisition standpoint”, stated Kevin Keller, Managing Director of K2 Kinetics. “Scott brings new and different skill sets to K2 Kinetics and we’re excited to stretch our collective bandwidth and expand into a new product category and additional industries”, he added.

“This was a perfect opportunity to come under the umbrella of a company like K2 Kinetics, who for over a decade has provided customized packaging and processing solutions to the food and beverage industry. Their creativity and ability to implement solutions to complex challenges most integrators avoid quoting, makes this an ideal combination, allowing additional customization” added Scott Thiede.



