Companies Invest in the International Expansion of Safe Load Testing Technologies

The MONDRAGON Corp., through the MONDRAGON F.C.R. venture capital fund managed by Clave Capital and Mondragon Assembly, together with CDTi-INNVIERTE, formed the financial alliance.

“Another milestone achieved in this amazing global expansion challenge for Safe Load Testing Technologies thanks to the great work of the entire team at the company. The union with MONDRAGON Corporation, Mondragon Assembly and CDTI- Centro para el Desarrollo Tecnológico Industrial makes us stronger and drives our mission to provide technological solutions that allow our customers around the world to contribute to the sustainability of the planet, to transport safety and to reducing costs”, said the CEO of Safe Load Testing Technologies, Alberto Tellechea.

Safe Load Testing Technologies, whose promoter partner is the business accelerator PACKA Ventures, specializes in the design and manufacture of solutions to optimize and validate the packaging of goods and merchandise.

The solutions developed by the company, technological transfer in origin from the ITENE Technological Center, are able to simulate the physical-mechanical risks suffered by the goods during the distribution cycle.

With a team with more than 20 years of experience, the company is based on a sustainable business model of continuous innovation, quality and ethical leadership in the industry.

Safe Load Testing Technologies is committed to innovation, research and development of new technologies applied to packaging engineering and transport simulation. This commitment has led the company to introduce several internationally patented solutions on the market.

“In its effort to support research and contribute to the development of new standards and test methods related to load securing, Safe Load Testing Technologies actively collaborates in the main symposia, committees, and research groups of international organizations such as the ISTA, EUMOS and IAPRI associations and the European Committee for Standardization (CEN)”, add Alberto Tellechea.

