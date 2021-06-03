Tony Maniscalco Appointed Business Unit Leader for SideDrive Conveyor

Maniscalco began his career in the packaging and material industry at Sidel. During his 13-year career there, he held various positions including Vice President, Technical Services supporting beverage equipment and reliability. More recently, Maniscalco held positions with Habasit, SIPA, Gates Corp. and Rexnord Corp.

“We are excited to have Tony lead our SideDrive team. His depth of experience with sanitary conveyors along with his management capabilities will complement our corporate initiatives. We look forward to growing our business with him in this key position,” said Kevin Mauger, President.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

