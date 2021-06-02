C.O.I.M. S.p.A. Acquires Neoflex SL

Neoflex was founded in Elche, Spain, in 1969 and specializes in one-, two-component, and reactive hot melt polyurethane adhesives for industries.



COIM specializes in the production of polyesters, polyols, polyurethanes, and speciality resins. "This strategic acquisition will allow COIM to strengthen its presence in the polyurethane adhesives market," said Giuseppe Librandi, President and CEO of COIM. "The downstream integration of our polyesters will allow us to decisively enter a high value-added and growing speciality market," Librandi continued. "There are many synergies with COIM: Neoflex provides solutions with a low environmental impact that also use raw materials COIM already produces. In addition, by joining a structured Group like COIM, Neoflex customers will be able to be served not only at the national and European level, but in all regions of the world where they operate".

With Neoflex’s intensive research and development, it is able to offer clients a complete and constantly evolving range of adhesives, covering traditional applications and moving towards the most innovative production processes. Neoflex solutions are used in a number of processes in wood-furnishing, textiles, automotive, publishing and construction industries.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

