Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces

Despite the global pandemic, demand for bag-in-box packaging continues to increase, enabling Liquibox to hire both professional and entry-level positions across the globe.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Liquibox
May 27th, 2021
Liquibox Record Hiring Hi Res

The demand for sustainable packaging, shift toward at-home refill systems, and convenience of omnichannel delivery has driven further growth in the bag-in-box flexible packaging industry over the past years. Liquibox is responding to this call by expanding production capabilities and growing its global workforce. It has invested more than $25 million in the past 12 months to establish multiple centers of excellence to cater to the market growth, which puts them in the position to offer career opportunities and benefit the local communities.

Across the U.S. the company is currently seeking 100 hires and 55 more internationally, with the goal to fill these spots within the next sixty days. “We are proud to have these jobs available and offer long-term essential work—with advancement opportunities—at a time when many have faced displacement due to COVID-19,” says Liquibox Global Talent Acquisition Manager, Jenn Ott.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

The recruitment process not only supports economic growth but also contributes to Liquibox’s corporate sustainability strategy through the company’s social outreach initiatives. In the U.S., they partner with programs such as:

• MilitaryHire and Recruit Military: to attract those transitioning out of service as well as to their family and spouses

• Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities: to empower those with disabilities to gain employment and independence

• Catholic Charities, social services, job and family services as well as local trade and vocational schools in their respective states

Through these partnerships, Liquibox promotes diversity in the workforce and ensures equal opportunity employment in an innovative and safety-minded culture with potential for job advancement with Liquibox. U.S. job postings can be found here. International applicants should contact Liquibox at info@liquibox.com.

Companies in this article
Liquibox
Liquibox Record Hiring Hi Res
Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces
Despite the global pandemic, demand for bag-in-box packaging continues to increase, enabling Liquibox to hire both professional and entry-level positions across the globe.
May 27th, 2021
Fanuc Scara Robot Lineup
SCARA Robots
FANUC’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots now includes the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100mm reach, respectively.
May 27th, 2021
Mike
Apis Wise Promotes Michael Cirocco to President
Apis Wise, a software solution provider for supply chain optimization, promoted Michael Cirocco to President, effective immediately.
May 27th, 2021
Steve
Steve Sundstrom Appointed President of SATO America
Steve Sundstrom was appointed president of SATO America, LLC. He will assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.
May 26th, 2021
4741 M Cover Closed
Compact Print and Apply Labeler
The 4741 Mini label print and apply system from FOX IV Technologies incorporates a Honeywell PXie industrial printer and is designed for small space applications and applications with low to medium volume.
May 26th, 2021
Unknown
Robotic Loading Option for Vertical Cartoner
EndFlex adds a robotic loading option to its Boxxer Kartnr automatic vertical cartoning machine that allows dual pick and place of tall and odd shaped products into cartons.
May 26th, 2021
Proruct Ventures Logo
4sight Inc. Joins Product Ventures
4sight Inc. joins Product Ventures creating a premier structural packaging innovation agency. Stuart Leslie, Founder of 4sight Inc., joins Product Ventures as the new VP of Industrial Design.
May 21st, 2021
Mt Evrythng Main
Mettler-Toledo, EVRYTHNG Partner to Further the Digitalization of Global Food Safety
The partnership will provide food manufacturers and brand owners with an end-to-end technology solution to join up their product data at every point in the value chain, for visibility, validation and real-time intelligence.
May 21st, 2021
20210519 182915
Squeeze Tube Product Dispenser
SOPO Dispenser Corp. offers a stick-on, peel-off squeeze tube personal care product dispenser designed to stick on the wall or be used as a traditional countertop bottle.
May 21st, 2021
Pregis Protect Preserve Inspyre Logo
Pregis Announces Global Sustainability Plan
The Pregis 2K30 (2K30 = the year 2030) mission includes real, measurable goals, close cooperation with Pregis partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join the company in doing better.
May 20th, 2021
Morris Packaging
Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner
Flex Films (USA) Inc. wins WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards featuring Morris Packaging bag.
May 20th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
32755672 640x640 5ee122eb2ffd8
RōBEX, Plus One Robotics Form Partnership
RōBEX, a system integrator designing and building automation solutions company formed a partnership with Plus One Robotics, a high-performing 3D and AI-powered vision software manufacturer for logistics robots.
May 19th, 2021
Innovation Days 2021 June 9 + 10
Greiner Packaging to Host Virtual Innovation Days
Greiner Packaging will host Innovation Days June 9 and 10, 2021. Speakers will present a wide range of keynote speeches, live talks, and material sessions focusing on various aspects of establishing a circular economy for packaging.
May 19th, 2021
Cruz Foam Image
Cruz Foam Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant for Small Businesses
Cruz Foam, a bio-benign foam and plastic packaging alternative provider, was awarded a $1 million in non-dilutive funding with an NSF SBIR Phase II Grant in support of the development of its patented sustainable packaging material.
May 19th, 2021
Siemens
Distributed Drive System
Consisting of a drive, motor, and gear box, the Sinamics G115D system, available from Siemens, is designed for motor- and wall-mounted horizontal motion control conveyor applications.
May 19th, 2021
Untitled
Fred Serrano Joins Formost Fuji as Southwest Regional Sales Manager
Formost Fuji Corp. announced that Fred Serrano joined its sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Serrano will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada.
May 19th, 2021
Massrobotics Cmyk
MassRobotics Publishes Autonomous Mobile Robot Interoperability Standard
MassRobotics, an independent, non-profit center that educates, inspires, and bring robotics initiatives, investments, and companies to life, announces the release of the MassRobotics Interoperability Standard.
May 19th, 2021
B Hanson
Bruce Hanson named Chief Executive Officer of AWT Labels & Packaging
AWT Labels & Packaging’s Board of Directors named Bruce Hanson CEO effective immediately.
May 18th, 2021
Bptw Logo 2021
Domino North America Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s sixth acknowledgement in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
May 18th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Michelman Digi Guard Plus Uv Op Vs News Release High Resolution Image
Michelman Partners with HP Indigo to Help Press Owners Expand into High-Performance Label Markets
Label printers can better serve high-performance label markets with digital print technology designed to enhance the mechanical, water, chemical, and thermal durability of digitally printed labels on HP Indigo label presses.
May 17th, 2021
Press Release Photo
Corrosion Inhibitor Film
Natur-VCI a biodegradable and compostable vapor corrosion inhibitor film from Northern Technologies International’s business unit Zerust, is designed to protect ferrous and non-ferrous metals during shipment and short-term storage.
May 17th, 2021
Viking Masek
Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.
May 14th, 2021
GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) announced that it is partnering with two global packaging suppliers to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands including Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.
May 14th, 2021
Blue Logo High Resolution
E-PAK Machinery Celebrates 20th Anniversary
E-PAK Machinery celebrates 20 years of manufacturing innovative and versatile liquid packaging solutions to a variety of industries.
May 14th, 2021
99555 New Age Industrial Ladder Cart
Ladder Carts
New Age Industrial’s #99555 ladder carts are designed for narrow aisle picking and fulfillment within manual picking operations and feature continuous grip handles.
May 14th, 2021
O I
Wide-Mouth To-Go Glass Bottle
O-I Glass offers the Drinktainer, a glass bottle designed for to-go services with a wide mouth that combines the convenience of a glass bottle with the sensory consumption experience of a drinking glass.
May 14th, 2021
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
Hoffmann Neopac Makes Massive Green Energy Investment at Switzerland Packaging Plants
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
May 13th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Videojet V4230 Ink On Hdpe
Continuous Inkjet Ink
Videojet Technologies launches the MEK-based continuous inkjet (CIJ) V4230 black ink designed for excellent abrasion resistance on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, and shampoo/conditioner bottles.
May 13th, 2021
Mike+sparger V2
Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container
Mike Sparger was named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions’ Illinois clients.
May 13th, 2021
Unknown
IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President
After a year of record growth, IQpack hired Ken Rohleder as President. He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
May 12th, 2021