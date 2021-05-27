Liquibox Expands U.S., Global Workforces

The demand for sustainable packaging, shift toward at-home refill systems, and convenience of omnichannel delivery has driven further growth in the bag-in-box flexible packaging industry over the past years. Liquibox is responding to this call by expanding production capabilities and growing its global workforce. It has invested more than $25 million in the past 12 months to establish multiple centers of excellence to cater to the market growth, which puts them in the position to offer career opportunities and benefit the local communities.

Across the U.S. the company is currently seeking 100 hires and 55 more internationally, with the goal to fill these spots within the next sixty days. “We are proud to have these jobs available and offer long-term essential work—with advancement opportunities—at a time when many have faced displacement due to COVID-19,” says Liquibox Global Talent Acquisition Manager, Jenn Ott.

The recruitment process not only supports economic growth but also contributes to Liquibox’s corporate sustainability strategy through the company’s social outreach initiatives. In the U.S., they partner with programs such as:

• MilitaryHire and Recruit Military: to attract those transitioning out of service as well as to their family and spouses

• Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities: to empower those with disabilities to gain employment and independence

• Catholic Charities, social services, job and family services as well as local trade and vocational schools in their respective states

Through these partnerships, Liquibox promotes diversity in the workforce and ensures equal opportunity employment in an innovative and safety-minded culture with potential for job advancement with Liquibox. U.S. job postings can be found here. International applicants should contact Liquibox at info@liquibox.com.

