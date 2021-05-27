Apis Wise Promotes Michael Cirocco to President

Apis Wise, a software solution provider for supply chain optimization, promoted Michael Cirocco to President, effective immediately.

Apis Wise
May 27th, 2021
Mike

A thought leader in the pallet labeling and packaging execution industry, Cirocco has been a part of the Apis team since 2000 serving in diverse roles, including Sales, Solution Architect, Product Manager, and SVP of Operations & Technology

As president, Cirocco will focus on leading the growing Apis team and developing and executing the company’s strategic goals. These goals incorporate continued development of new and existing proprietary software and hardware solutions including track and trace, pallet labeling, inventory control, and centralized printing, as well as the introduction of packaging AR (Augmented Reality) and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Cirocco has led the development of Apis’s industry-leading innovative software solutions and overseen the implementation of these solutions at some of the largest manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Cirocco’s leadership will also guide a move into the company’s new downtown Buffalo corporate headquarters, focus on maintaining 100% customer satisfaction through Apis’s proprietary business success processes, and lead Apis’s highly dynamic team, which has recently experienced significant growth in sales and new headcount.

Fanuc Scara Robot Lineup
SCARA Robots
FANUC’s family of 4-axis SCARA robots now includes the SR-3iA, SR-6iA, SR-12iA, and SR-20iA models with 3kg, 6kg, 12kg and 20kg payload capacities, and a 400-1,100mm reach, respectively.
May 27th, 2021
Mike
May 27th, 2021
Steve
Steve Sundstrom Appointed President of SATO America
Steve Sundstrom was appointed president of SATO America, LLC. He will assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.
May 26th, 2021
4741 M Cover Closed
Compact Print and Apply Labeler
The 4741 Mini label print and apply system from FOX IV Technologies incorporates a Honeywell PXie industrial printer and is designed for small space applications and applications with low to medium volume.
May 26th, 2021
Unknown
Robotic Loading Option for Vertical Cartoner
EndFlex adds a robotic loading option to its Boxxer Kartnr automatic vertical cartoning machine that allows dual pick and place of tall and odd shaped products into cartons.
May 26th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Mt Evrythng Main
Mettler-Toledo, EVRYTHNG Partner to Further the Digitalization of Global Food Safety
The partnership will provide food manufacturers and brand owners with an end-to-end technology solution to join up their product data at every point in the value chain, for visibility, validation and real-time intelligence.
May 21st, 2021
20210519 182915
Squeeze Tube Product Dispenser
SOPO Dispenser Corp. offers a stick-on, peel-off squeeze tube personal care product dispenser designed to stick on the wall or be used as a traditional countertop bottle.
May 21st, 2021
Pregis Protect Preserve Inspyre Logo
Pregis Announces Global Sustainability Plan
The Pregis 2K30 (2K30 = the year 2030) mission includes real, measurable goals, close cooperation with Pregis partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join the company in doing better.
May 20th, 2021
Morris Packaging
Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner
Flex Films (USA) Inc. wins WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards featuring Morris Packaging bag.
May 20th, 2021
Domino Cx350i Body xf6d94e21
Inkjet Case Coder
Domino launches the Cx350i state-of-the-art piezo inkjet (PIJ) direct-to-box printing solution designed for low-cost printing of GS1-compliant machine-readable codes onto cases, trays, and other secondary packaging types.
May 20th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 26th, 2021
Innovation Days 2021 June 9 + 10
Greiner Packaging to Host Virtual Innovation Days
Greiner Packaging will host Innovation Days June 9 and 10, 2021. Speakers will present a wide range of keynote speeches, live talks, and material sessions focusing on various aspects of establishing a circular economy for packaging.
May 19th, 2021
Cruz Foam Image
Cruz Foam Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant for Small Businesses
Cruz Foam, a bio-benign foam and plastic packaging alternative provider, was awarded a $1 million in non-dilutive funding with an NSF SBIR Phase II Grant in support of the development of its patented sustainable packaging material.
May 19th, 2021
Siemens
Distributed Drive System
Consisting of a drive, motor, and gear box, the Sinamics G115D system, available from Siemens, is designed for motor- and wall-mounted horizontal motion control conveyor applications.
May 19th, 2021
Untitled
Fred Serrano Joins Formost Fuji as Southwest Regional Sales Manager
Formost Fuji Corp. announced that Fred Serrano joined its sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Serrano will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada.
May 19th, 2021
Massrobotics Cmyk
MassRobotics Publishes Autonomous Mobile Robot Interoperability Standard
MassRobotics, an independent, non-profit center that educates, inspires, and bring robotics initiatives, investments, and companies to life, announces the release of the MassRobotics Interoperability Standard.
May 19th, 2021
B Hanson
Bruce Hanson named Chief Executive Officer of AWT Labels & Packaging
AWT Labels & Packaging’s Board of Directors named Bruce Hanson CEO effective immediately.
May 18th, 2021
Bptw Logo 2021
Domino North America Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s sixth acknowledgement in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
May 18th, 2021
Jpg Version 2 05 2021 Ur10e Mbo Postpress Solutions 02
Cobot
Universal Robots launches the UR10e cobot designed with an increased payload of 12.5kg. It is suitable for a variety of applications including palletizing, machine tending, and packaging.
May 18th, 2021
Press Release Photo
Corrosion Inhibitor Film
Natur-VCI a biodegradable and compostable vapor corrosion inhibitor film from Northern Technologies International’s business unit Zerust, is designed to protect ferrous and non-ferrous metals during shipment and short-term storage.
May 17th, 2021
Viking Masek
Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.
May 14th, 2021
GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) announced that it is partnering with two global packaging suppliers to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands including Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.
May 14th, 2021
Blue Logo High Resolution
E-PAK Machinery Celebrates 20th Anniversary
E-PAK Machinery celebrates 20 years of manufacturing innovative and versatile liquid packaging solutions to a variety of industries.
May 14th, 2021
99555 New Age Industrial Ladder Cart
Ladder Carts
New Age Industrial’s #99555 ladder carts are designed for narrow aisle picking and fulfillment within manual picking operations and feature continuous grip handles.
May 14th, 2021
O I
Wide-Mouth To-Go Glass Bottle
O-I Glass offers the Drinktainer, a glass bottle designed for to-go services with a wide mouth that combines the convenience of a glass bottle with the sensory consumption experience of a drinking glass.
May 14th, 2021
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
Hoffmann Neopac Makes Massive Green Energy Investment at Switzerland Packaging Plants
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
May 13th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Videojet V4230 Ink On Hdpe
Continuous Inkjet Ink
Videojet Technologies launches the MEK-based continuous inkjet (CIJ) V4230 black ink designed for excellent abrasion resistance on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, and shampoo/conditioner bottles.
May 13th, 2021
Mike+sparger V2
Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container
Mike Sparger was named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions’ Illinois clients.
May 13th, 2021
Unknown
IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President
After a year of record growth, IQpack hired Ken Rohleder as President. He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
May 12th, 2021
Detpak 2
Detpak Announces Strategic Partnership with Eco-Products
Packaging manufacturer Detpak is partnering with U.S.-based Eco-Products to provide sustainable packaging solutions in Australia and New Zealand.
May 12th, 2021