Apis Wise Promotes Michael Cirocco to President

A thought leader in the pallet labeling and packaging execution industry, Cirocco has been a part of the Apis team since 2000 serving in diverse roles, including Sales, Solution Architect, Product Manager, and SVP of Operations & Technology

As president, Cirocco will focus on leading the growing Apis team and developing and executing the company’s strategic goals. These goals incorporate continued development of new and existing proprietary software and hardware solutions including track and trace, pallet labeling, inventory control, and centralized printing, as well as the introduction of packaging AR (Augmented Reality) and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions. Cirocco has led the development of Apis’s industry-leading innovative software solutions and overseen the implementation of these solutions at some of the largest manufacturing facilities in the United States.

Cirocco’s leadership will also guide a move into the company’s new downtown Buffalo corporate headquarters, focus on maintaining 100% customer satisfaction through Apis’s proprietary business success processes, and lead Apis’s highly dynamic team, which has recently experienced significant growth in sales and new headcount.

