Steve Sundstrom Appointed President of SATO America

Steve Sundstrom was appointed president of SATO America, LLC. He will assumes responsibility and oversight of SATO’s business in North America.

SATO America
May 26th, 2021
Steve

Sundstrom joined SATO America in 2018, most recently holding the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations. His leadership and extensive experience overseeing sales, operations, marketing, and production have contributed to accelerated growth and market expansion for SATO. He will continue to be instrumental in the solution development of SATO’s unique offering of integrated auto-ID systems to manage the ‘things’ throughout the supply chain to more customers across the continent.

Goro Yumiba, Global Operations Officer for SATO, stated, “Steve is the right person to lead SATO America because of his focus on solving problems through developing innovative solutions that create sustainable value for our customers. He continues to transform SATO America into a company that not only delivers solutions but provides the ongoing services needed to keep our customers running at peak performance.”

On his appointment, Sundstrom stated, “SATO America is uniquely positioned to drive value to our partners and end customers. At SATO, we believe that information is vital to help businesses run smoothly. Our goal is to digitize the world through auto-identification solutions that quickly provide the right data to make impactful decisions. It all starts at our customer’s location, and that is where you will find us!”

Steve
May 26th, 2021
