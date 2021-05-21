4sight Inc. Merges with Product Ventures

4sight Inc. merges with Product Ventures creating a premier structural packaging innovation agency. Stuart Leslie, Founder of 4sight Inc., joins Product Ventures as the new VP of Industrial Design.

4sight inc.
May 21st, 2021
Proruct Ventures Logo

Leslie has been innovating for the world’s biggest brands for over 35 years. He built his reputation by creating groundbreaking structural designs and life-changing product innovations. Leslie led the team at 4sight for the past 25 years, delivering transformative ideas that have consistently succeeded in the marketplace.

“Stuart and I go way back, first working together at Teague’s New York office back in the early 1990s. I’m thrilled to roll up our sleeves together again. Stuart’s talents and extensive experience will be a great addition to the PV team as we continue our mission to be the world’s leading resource for packaging innovation,” says Peter Clarke, CEO & Founder of Product Ventures.

At Product Ventures, Leslie will lead the Industrial Design department. He brings an eye for breakthrough innovations, an acumen for maximizing client profitability through design, and a consumer-focused approach toward sustainability improvements in packaging.

Peter Clarke goes on to say, “Product Ventures is seeing growing demand for its comprehensive service offerings, its unique capability to discover consumer unmet needs, and its ability to deliver meaningful and actionable solutions. Stuart and his team, along with our global expansion into the UK, sets the stage for sustained growth.”


Mt Evrythng Main
Mettler-Toledo, EVRYTHNG Partner to Further the Digitalization of Global Food Safety
The partnership will provide food manufacturers and brand owners with an end-to-end technology solution to join up their product data at every point in the value chain, for visibility, validation and real-time intelligence.
May 21st, 2021
20210519 182915
Squeeze Tube Product Dispenser
SOPO Dispenser Corp. offers a stick-on, peel-off squeeze tube personal care product dispenser designed to stick on the wall or be used as a traditional countertop bottle.
May 21st, 2021
Pregis Protect Preserve Inspyre Logo
Pregis Announces Global Sustainability Plan
The Pregis 2K30 (2K30 = the year 2030) mission includes real, measurable goals, close cooperation with Pregis partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join the company in doing better.
May 20th, 2021
Morris Packaging
Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner
Flex Films (USA) Inc. wins WPO WorldStar Packaging Awards featuring Morris Packaging bag.
May 20th, 2021
32755672 640x640 5ee122eb2ffd8
RōBEX, Plus One Robotics Form Partnership
RōBEX, a system integrator designing and building automation solutions company formed a partnership with Plus One Robotics, a high-performing 3D and AI-powered vision software manufacturer for logistics robots.
May 19th, 2021
Innovation Days 2021 June 9 + 10
Greiner Packaging to Host Virtual Innovation Days
Greiner Packaging will host Innovation Days June 9 and 10, 2021. Speakers will present a wide range of keynote speeches, live talks, and material sessions focusing on various aspects of establishing a circular economy for packaging.
May 19th, 2021
Cruz Foam Image
Cruz Foam Awarded a National Science Foundation Grant for Small Businesses
Cruz Foam, a bio-benign foam and plastic packaging alternative provider, was awarded a $1 million in non-dilutive funding with an NSF SBIR Phase II Grant in support of the development of its patented sustainable packaging material.
May 19th, 2021
Siemens
Distributed Drive System
Consisting of a drive, motor, and gear box, the Sinamics G115D system, available from Siemens, is designed for motor- and wall-mounted horizontal motion control conveyor applications.
May 19th, 2021
Untitled
Fred Serrano Joins Formost Fuji as Southwest Regional Sales Manager
Formost Fuji Corp. announced that Fred Serrano joined its sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Serrano will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada.
May 19th, 2021
B Hanson
Bruce Hanson named Chief Executive Officer of AWT Labels & Packaging
AWT Labels & Packaging’s Board of Directors named Bruce Hanson CEO effective immediately.
May 18th, 2021
Bptw Logo 2021
Domino North America Named One of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois
This is Domino’s sixth acknowledgement in the Medium employer category (100-399 U.S. employees). This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Illinois.
May 18th, 2021
Jpg Version 2 05 2021 Ur10e Mbo Postpress Solutions 02
Cobot
Universal Robots launches the UR10e cobot designed with an increased payload of 12.5kg. It is suitable for a variety of applications including palletizing, machine tending, and packaging.
May 18th, 2021
Michelman Digi Guard Plus Uv Op Vs News Release High Resolution Image
Michelman Partners with HP Indigo to Help Press Owners Expand into High-Performance Label Markets
Label printers can better serve high-performance label markets with digital print technology designed to enhance the mechanical, water, chemical, and thermal durability of digitally printed labels on HP Indigo label presses.
May 17th, 2021
Press Release Photo
Corrosion Inhibitor Film
Natur-VCI a biodegradable and compostable vapor corrosion inhibitor film from Northern Technologies International’s business unit Zerust, is designed to protect ferrous and non-ferrous metals during shipment and short-term storage.
May 17th, 2021
Viking Masek
Viking Masek, IAS Inc. Form Strategic Partnership to Expand Packaging Automation Offerings
Viking Masek Packaging Technologies, a manufacturer of packaging machine systems entered into a strategic partnership with IAS Inc., an integrator of robotics, machine vision, and control systems.
May 14th, 2021
GSK Consumer Healthcare commits to make over a billion toothpaste tubes recyclable by 2025 as part of its ongoing sustainability journey.
GSK Consumer Healthcare Commits to Make over a Billion Toothpaste Tubes Recyclable by 2025 as Part of its Ongoing Sustainability Journey
GSK Consumer Healthcare (GSKCH) announced that it is partnering with two global packaging suppliers to launch fully recyclable toothpaste tubes across its specialist and science-based oral health brands including Sensodyne, parodontax and Aquafresh.
May 14th, 2021
Blue Logo High Resolution
E-PAK Machinery Celebrates 20th Anniversary
E-PAK Machinery celebrates 20 years of manufacturing innovative and versatile liquid packaging solutions to a variety of industries.
May 14th, 2021
O I
Wide-Mouth To-Go Glass Bottle
O-I Glass offers the Drinktainer, a glass bottle designed for to-go services with a wide mouth that combines the convenience of a glass bottle with the sensory consumption experience of a drinking glass.
May 14th, 2021
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
Hoffmann Neopac Makes Massive Green Energy Investment at Switzerland Packaging Plants
Company’s Switzerland facilities are now fully powered by renewable electricity via hydroelectric power and an extensive new solar plant.
May 13th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines
C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities
C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.
May 13th, 2021
Videojet V4230 Ink On Hdpe
Continuous Inkjet Ink
Videojet Technologies launches the MEK-based continuous inkjet (CIJ) V4230 black ink designed for excellent abrasion resistance on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, and shampoo/conditioner bottles.
May 13th, 2021
Mike+sparger V2
Mike Sparger Named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container
Mike Sparger was named North-Central Regional Sales Manager for Morrison Container Handling Solutions’ Illinois clients.
May 13th, 2021
Unknown
IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President
After a year of record growth, IQpack hired Ken Rohleder as President. He will lead the North American Packaging-as-a-Service Group and the development of the PackChain Software-as-a-Service Group.
May 12th, 2021
Detpak 2
Detpak Announces Strategic Partnership with Eco-Products
Packaging manufacturer Detpak is partnering with U.S.-based Eco-Products to provide sustainable packaging solutions in Australia and New Zealand.
May 12th, 2021
Nosco
CRSF Flexible Packaging
Nosco developed certified child-resistant/senior friendly (CRSF) press-to-close flexible packaging utilizing Zip-Pack’s Safety-Lok closure available in stand-up pouch and sachet (gusseted or non-gusseted) designs.
May 12th, 2021
Spee Dee 40 Anniversary Logo Final 01 (3)
Spee-Dee Packaging Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery, a second-generation, family-owned company, is celebrating its 40th anniversary.
May 11th, 2021
The five can design finalists.
INX Can Design Contest Voting Now Open
A week-long voting period for the second annual Colored by INX Can Design Contest is now open to the public.
May 11th, 2021
Sacmi Social Logo
Sacmi to Host Webinar on the Profitable Use of Recycle PET
Sacmi will hold a free webinar on How to Turn PET/rPET Preforms Quality Control Into a Profitable Advantage on May 20, 2021 11:00 AM EDT in collaboration with the Beverage Industry Magazine.
May 11th, 2021
Rs013 N
Medium Payload Robot
Kawasaki introduces the RS013N medium payload robot featuring a 13 kg payload capacity, a smaller footprint, a new arm structure, drive system, and lighter main unit.
May 10th, 2021