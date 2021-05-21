4sight Inc. Merges with Product Ventures

Leslie has been innovating for the world’s biggest brands for over 35 years. He built his reputation by creating groundbreaking structural designs and life-changing product innovations. Leslie led the team at 4sight for the past 25 years, delivering transformative ideas that have consistently succeeded in the marketplace.

“Stuart and I go way back, first working together at Teague’s New York office back in the early 1990s. I’m thrilled to roll up our sleeves together again. Stuart’s talents and extensive experience will be a great addition to the PV team as we continue our mission to be the world’s leading resource for packaging innovation,” says Peter Clarke, CEO & Founder of Product Ventures.

At Product Ventures, Leslie will lead the Industrial Design department. He brings an eye for breakthrough innovations, an acumen for maximizing client profitability through design, and a consumer-focused approach toward sustainability improvements in packaging.

Peter Clarke goes on to say, “Product Ventures is seeing growing demand for its comprehensive service offerings, its unique capability to discover consumer unmet needs, and its ability to deliver meaningful and actionable solutions. Stuart and his team, along with our global expansion into the UK, sets the stage for sustained growth.”



