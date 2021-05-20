Pregis Announces Global Sustainability Plan

The Pregis 2K30 (2K30 = the year 2030) mission includes real, measurable goals, close cooperation with Pregis partners, vendors, and customers worldwide, and an open invitation for like-minded companies and individuals to join the company in doing better.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Pregis
May 20th, 2021
Pregis Protect Preserve Inspyre Logo

The goal is to contribute to protecting and preserving the planet for generations to come. Working hand in hand with its network and forming new alliances, by the year 2030, Pregis will:

• Reduce its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25%

• Eliminate 1 million customer reshipments

• Save 15 million new trees from harvest

• Make 100% of Pregis products recyclable, reusable, or with a minimum 30% reduced reliance on new fossil-based ingredients

• Achieve 100% product and process waste reduction at Pregis facilities globally

• Invest $15 million in circular, scalable, and sustainable material, process and waste solutions globally

• Make a positive impact on 25 million lives

“Our mission at Pregis is to run our business in the most sustainable manner possible. Our ambitions for 2030, is to harness the power of individual contributions as well as collective collaborations between our employees, customers, supply chain partners and the communities in which we live and serve. In working toward these goals, we’ll continue to improve our footprint and reduce environmental burdens while making significant, positive contributions to people and society. Obviously, our ambitions don’t end in 2030 but will be continue and accelerate beyond, to help move our business, employees, customers and stakeholders toward a net carbon neutral future,” Clint Smith, senior director, global sustainability.

