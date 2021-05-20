Morris Packaging Bag Featured on WorldStar Packaging Award Winner

Morris Packaging’s bag is made from Flex Films’ FlexFilms Asclepius™ PCR-based BOPET Film. Discussing the submission of FlexFilms Asclepius™ PCR-based BOPET Film for the awards, the company explained that the technology was developed to reduce carbon footprint in every packaging segment. Flex Films (USA) Inc. also stated that the Asclepius film is the only 90% PCR BOPET film that has received the “Kingfisher” Certification from the SCS Global Services, certifying that FlexFilms’ PCR grade films contain a minimum 90% post-consumer recycled PET content.

Talking about this award, Morris Packaging LLC’s spokesperson, Russ Cartwright commends Flex Films (USA) Inc. and stated how proud Morris Packaging is to be working with them. Russ also explained that developments like this further demonstrate Morris Packaging’s commitment to quality and excellence.

“We congratulate and celebrate with Flex Films for this achievement. Morris Packaging is proud to be associated with one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-quality flexible packaging films and the only global packaging film producer to have manufacturing facilities in 4 continents – Flex Films. The award validates Morris Packaging’s dedication and commitment to upholding the highest quality in the production of its flexible packaging products.

