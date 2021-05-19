Greiner Packaging to Host Virtual Innovation Days

Manfred Stanek, CEO of Greiner Packaging, will kick off Innovation Days on June 9 at 10 a.m. CEST – with a live talk on the future of packaging and the crucial role innovation plays in meeting the requirements for sustainable packaging solutions. Immediately following the CEO talk, Stanek will join Dannielle Borger (head of packaging sustainability for laundry and home care at Henkel) and Gilonne Traub (network manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation) in a panel discussing the question of how businesses can achieve the sustainability targets they choose to adopt. In the session after the panel, David Buhé, an expert on packaging waste at the European Commission, will provide an overview of the legal situation for packaging in the EU and highlight the approaches that could help to boost the sustainability of packaging solutions going forward.

On the afternoon of June 9, the digital Innovation Days will focus exclusively on the topic of sustainable materials. After starting off with a general introduction to the topic, various material sessions will look at the challenges and potential opportunities surrounding (r-)PET, (r-)PS, (r-)PP, biocircular materials, and ocean-bound plastic. Once again, experts from Greiner Packaging will be joined by well-known specialists from the industry in these sessions, including Jens Kathmann, secretary general at Circular Styrenics Solution (SCS) on the topic of circular PS and Trevor Davis, head of marketing for consumer products at Borealis on biocircular materials. David Katz, CEO of Plastic Bank, will also discuss ocean-bound Social Plastic® in a separate live session.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

The second day will feature keynote speaker Jacob Duer, CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, an organization Greiner Packaging joined in 2020. During additional live talks focusing on design for recycling, experts including Paolo Glerean, president of RecyClass, and Vincent Mooij, director of SUEZ.circpack, will talk about packaging design requirements that have to be fulfilled to establish the ideal conditions for a closed loop.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to take part in interactive workshops focusing on life cycle assessments. These workshops will combine theoretical insights with clear, practical methods for using the life cycle perspective to design more sustainable packaging solutions. Places are limited, and registered guests can book now on the event platform. Those attending Innovation Days will also not want to miss the chance to speak with the experts from Greiner Packaging in one-on-one meetings. Bookings for these expert talks are now available to registered attendees as well.

This event is not associated with Packaging World Magazine or Packworld.com.







