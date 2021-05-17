Michelman Partners with HP Indigo to Help Press Owners Expand into High-Performance Label Markets

Label printers can better serve high-performance label markets with digital print technology designed to enhance the mechanical, water, chemical, and thermal durability of digitally printed labels on HP Indigo label presses.

Michelman Inc.
May 17th, 2021
Michelman Digi Guard Plus Uv Op Vs News Release High Resolution Image

Michelman recently expanded its suite of high-performance label solutions, used with UV overprint varnishes (OPVs), permitting HP Indigo digitally-printed labels to endure harsh environments, including extreme heat, chemicals, water, or friction during packing and transport. These solutions allow press owners to increase their addressable market size and produce more with their HP Indigo digital label presses in applications such as packaging for personal care and cosmetics, household cleaners, automotive oils and fluids, wine and beer bottles, and industrial and electronic equipment.

Michelman's new suite of DigiGuard® Plus UV OPV strengtheners is economical and easy to use compared to lamination or other complex solutions. The entire portfolio, designed to improve UV OPVs' performance combined with Michelman's DigiPrime® priming solutions, allows press owners' improved ease-of-use by using off-the-shelf varnish with the strengtheners added. They can use their current UV Curable OPVs without investing in additional products or finishing equipment. Furthermore, their performance has been tested via the Sutherland Rub & other ASTM, Finat, Bottle to Bottle, and submersion tests. All have achieved digital print industry resistance standards for label durability.

DigiGuard® Plus 902 UV OPV Strengthener: Provides water, thermal and chemical resistance for high-performance labels and is an economical substitute for DigiGuard UV OPV 901.

DigiGuard® Plus 920 UV OPV Strengthener: Provides mechanical and rub resistance for high-performance labels.

DigiGuard® Plus 921 UV OPV Strengthener: Provides water and chemical resistance for high-performance labels.

DigiGuard® Plus 920 & DigiGuard® Plus 921 can be used in combination to provide mechanical, water, and chemical resistance.

Explains Lisa DiGate, Michelman’s Global Business Vice President, HP Indigo, "Michelman has partnered with HP Indigo for nearly 20 years to bring innovation that offers press owners digital print versatility to enter new markets. We are excited to introduce new solutions that protect HP Indigo printed labels, address more demanding label applications, and open up new market opportunities throughout the label industry; for our customers and partners."

