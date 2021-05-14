E-PAK Machinery Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The company is lead by the original founding executives and has maintained its privately-held ownership throughout its history. This has allowed E-PAK Machinery to control key strategic and business decisions that have ensured a consistent focus on meeting and exceeding specific needs of its customers.

Tony Swedersky, E-PAK Machinery’s president, reflected on the company’s 20th Anniversary by saying “We started out with a philosophy of listening to our customers, delivering a quality product and providing attentive customer service before and after the sale. Our founding beliefs remain our top priority today 20 years later. Because of that, our company remains viable, strong and growing. No one could have predicted the dramatic events that have taken place in the world over the last 20 years, we’ve seen it all and it’s been an incredible journey. A big thank you to the hundreds of valued customers and strategic partners, but especially to those who had faith in E-PAK Machinery from the very beginning.”



