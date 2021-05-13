C-P Flexible Packaging Invests in New Poly Bag Manufacturing Capabilities

C-P Flexible Packaging announces the expansion of its pre-made PE bag manufacturing operations with the purchase of three new state-of-the-art converting lines.

C-P Flexible Packaging
May 13th, 2021
Poly Bag Machines

This new equipment is being installed in C-P’s Buffalo, N.Y. facility and will support growth in a variety of bag formats for food, health care, and industrial applications through traditional retail distribution as well as rapidly growing e-commerce channels.

This multi-million-dollar investment includes new high-speed Hudson-Sharp machines with enhanced automation, quicker changeovers, and best-in-class efficiencies. In addition, the investment provides improvements to workflow, quality, and data collection.

According to C-P Flexible Packaging CEO Mike Hoffman, “Due to the growth of our premade bag business, we are excited to make this investment in state-of the art technology which enables us to continue to meet short lead times and just-in-time service. We understand that our customers have seen a shift in consumer demand over the past year and we are ready to support their growth initiatives.”

The demand for high-performance PE bags with and without recloseable features has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to increase due to efforts to lightweight packaging as part of corporate sustainability initiatives. “C-P continues to strategically expand its product portfolio and will invest in new technologies that provide innovative solutions for our customers and best-in-class quality,” said Hoffman. “Developing new packaging structures that can be recycled or that incorporate recycled content will remain key areas of focus.”

“Hudson Sharp is proud to collaborate with C-P Flexible Packaging,” said Chuck Coleman, Regional Sales Manager, PCMC. “We’re honored that our experience and innovations are supporting their growth efforts.”


