IQpack Hires Ken Rohleder as President

“We feel fortunate to have Ken in our IQpack family. He has a unique intellectual understanding of packaging and its critical role in today’s supply chain, having led key strategic initiatives in packaging technology and software development. He’s a perfect fit to lead our company in next-generation solutions and growth,” said John Moore, Co-founder and SVP, Packaging.

Prior to joining IQpack he was Senior Project Manager and Program Manager at MHS, Inc., as well as Executive Vice President at Packsize.

“I knew IQpack was a company I wanted to work with and this year the timing worked perfectly for all of us,” said Rohleder. “IQpack’s Packaging-as-a-Service model uses analytics, automation technology and sourcing expertise as tools to simplify processes and reduce supply chain costs. That business model has been successful and is experiencing major growth.”

