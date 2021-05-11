Sacmi to Host Webinar on the Profitable Use of Recycle PET

Sacmi will hold a free webinar on How to Turn PET/rPET Preforms Quality Control Into a Profitable Advantage on May 20, 2021 11:00 AM EDT in collaboration with the Beverage Industry Magazine.

May 11th, 2021
In light of the widespread use of rPET in the beverage market, the quality control of preforms is a useful activity that is experiencing increasing importance today. Together with the players of this market, we think the purpose of controls isn't just to detect defects but their prevention through process correction.

With this in mind, the value proposal of Sacmi controls is based on effectiveness, automation and profitability. We will see together the ready-to-market solutions to realize all this in your plants, through sample inspection, and off-line and in-line 100% inspection.

By attending this webinar, you will:

• Have an overview of the most advanced solutions for the quality control of your preforms

• Be able to objectively evaluate the pros and cons of preforms quality control

• Understand which solutions are most suitable and profitable, for the quality control of your preforms

