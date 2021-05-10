MSU Establishes the Mark V Ewing Memorial Scholarship

About Mark, and why MSU?

As you know, Mark spent the majority of his career in the packaging industry and has influenced, and mentored, an entire generation of packaging sales professionals over the past 30 years. Mark’s dynamic personality, keen strategic mind and ability to find and sell value was unrivaled. Mark is not an MSU alumnus and, in fact, did not graduate from college, but liked to brag that he graduated from “the school of hard knocks.” Mark grew up in Texas but found his real home with his wife Sue in Michigan. Therefore, MSU School of Packaging is the perfect place for his memorial scholarship.

We are grateful to Mark’s dear friend and longtime colleague, Bill DeWitt, for his idea to create Mark’s memorial scholarship focused in the packaging industry. Bill told Mark about these plans in their final visit together, and Mark was extremely happy and touched.

We are very happy to honor Mark’s legacy with this scholarship and hope that you will share this exciting announcement with friends and colleagues.—Sue Vander Ploeg Ewing

Click this link to contribute to Mark’s legacy in the School of Packaging at Michigan State University.

You can make a gift to the Mark V Ewing Endowed Scholarship in the School of Packaging by mail or over the phone.

BY MAIL

Make your check payable to Michigan State University, include Mark V Ewing Endowed Scholarship in the memo line of your check, and mail to:

Michigan State University Development

Spartan Way

535 Chestnut Road, Room 300

East Lansing, MI 48824

BY PHONE

Call University Development at 800/232-4MSU or 517/884-1000. Please mention your intention to make a gift to the Mark V Ewing Endowed Scholarship and provide your credit card number and gift amount.

If you have any questions, please contact Kathy Spring, Associate Director of Development at springk1@msu.edu or (517) 750-8501.

