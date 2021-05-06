Allied Electronics & Automation, Moxa Team Up to Help Engineers Overcome Industrial Networking Challenges

New Moxa EDS-2000-EL series Ethernet switches are now among more than 1,000 Moxa products available from Allied.

Allied Electronics & Automation
May 6th, 2021
Allied Full Color Logo 2018 Web Logo 6053967c17ea0

Engineers face many obstacles when connecting older equipment to local networks or the cloud as part of modernization and overhaul projects. When these replacements, expansions, and upgrades occur, there are often space constraints for installing products in existing cabinets or machines. With one of the most critical nodes in industrial networking being Ethernet switches, engineers undertaking these projects need reliable industrial networking components that are cost-effective and able to withstand harsh industrial environments. To help better address these needs, Moxa and Allied Electronics & Automation are partnering to offer Moxa’s new EDS-2000-EL series unmanaged Ethernet switches.

The entire EDS-2000-EL series, which includes both the EDS-2005-EL 5-port switch and the EDS-2008-EL 8-port switch, delivers long-lasting durability and low latency for MES applications, is packed with intelligent features and provides time and cost savings by facilitating efficient network deployment. The 5-port EDS-2005-EL offers a small footprint, the size of a credit card, making it ideal for use in compact machines and control panels. The series also supports Quality of Service (QoS) via a simple DIP switch without requiring additional configuration, making these switches ideal for factory automation where optimized data transmission is necessary.

“We’re excited about our rapid growth and success since launching our partnership with Allied Electronics, and we look forward to expanding our reach of products and services to more engineers facing common industrial connectivity challenges,” said Joel Kelsen, Channel Division Manager for the Americas at Moxa. “We’re confident that our latest lineup of unmanaged switches can support engineers looking for cost-effective and easy solutions to connect older equipment to their network. The Allied Electronics team has supported us in making the EDS-2000-EL series easily accessible with simple ordering and fast delivery.”


