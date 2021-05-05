KHS and Martens Brewery Continue to Strengthen Their Partnership

This extension makes the brewery more flexible and thus able to meet the growing market demand for environmentally-friendly packaging. The NMP project at Martens is just one example of the ever-increasing portfolio of sustainable packaging systems engineered by the Dortmund turnkey supplier.

Martens has relied on the material-saving Nature MultiPack or NMP system from KHS since 2020, when the long-term partners began producing film-free six-packs of PET bottles for the retail trade in a joint venture. The response to the alternative to the classic shrink-film pack was extremely positive, as brewery boss Jan Martens remembers. “We were able to convince both our customers and consumers. The great demand shows that ecofriendly packaging is very popular.” The logical conclusion for Martens was thus to then also apply the tried-and-tested KHS system to its canning operations.

Thanks to the new system, in the future the Belgian brewer will not only be able to form PET bottles but also cans into stable yet easy-to-separate packs. This makes the use of shrink film or cardboard superfluous, cutting material consumption by up to 90%. “This is good for our consumers and the environment,” smiles Martens.

While the brewery uses a machine that fully satisfies its requirements with a maximum output of 54,000 containers/hr, KHS now also has an Innopack Nature MultiPack machine for the high-performance range on offer. This further developed variant can manage up to 90,000 containers every sixty minutes – or even 108,000 when running at overcapacity.

Martens hopes that by expanding its NMP setup to include cans it can penetrate new markets. “Retailers are constantly on the lookout for environmentally-friendly packaging options. I’m certain that our resource-saving Nature MultiPack solutions will attract plenty of interest,” the brewery boss predicts. His brewery now has the necessary flexibility to best meet the current needs of the retail trade.

