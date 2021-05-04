“Our use of market research and deep customer insights ensure that Printpack’s purpose resonates with our customers, communities, and associates, and this is reflected in our new brand identity,” said Mark Brogan, Printpack’s Senior Director of Marketing. “For more than 60 years, Printpack has been at the forefront of packaging, delivering superior customer experiences fueled by impactful insights, innovative products, and rapidly scalable services that ensure our customers’ products stand out on the shelves.

“‘Preserving and Enhancing People’s Lives’ demonstrates our unique position, not only as the industry leader, but also in how we go to market, with purpose and passion. In addition, ‘Preserving and Enhancing People’s Lives’ reinforces our intense commitment to enrich our customers’ experience as they do business with Printpack, and it highlights our founding philosophy of helping improve the quality of life in the communities where we operate and live.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration is now open.

