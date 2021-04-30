SuperCorrExpo 2021 to be Held Live in Orlando

“After more than a year of limited to no travel, stay-at-home orders, and other pandemic-related restrictions, the corrugated industry is ready to meet safely and conduct important business. There is pent-up demand for equipment, products and solutions,” said TAPPI President and CEO Larry N. Montague. AICC President Mike D’Angelo added, “With an exhibit floor featuring working machinery, technical innovations, relationship building events and cutting-edge production information, all appropriately socially distanced, this event will be the place where ideas are exchanged and deals are closed.”

SuperCorrExpo 2021 attendees will have the opportunity to participate in cutting-edge technical sessions on the latest industry developments pre- and post-COVID, as well as several corrugated courses. There are three dynamic keynote presentations scheduled, with another in development.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

In addition, the first-ever Box Manufacturing Olympics will feature innovative designs created over the last two years and entries will be available for viewing on the show floor. With 43 categories in the running, winners will be announced each day, and the Best of the Industry winners announced on the last day of the show. Applications are being accepted until June 11, 2021 at supercorrexpo.org/bmo.

A top priority is keeping attendees safe. Together, the City of Orlando and the OCCC have implemented new cleanliness measures in accordance with policy recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In collaboration with Visit Orlando, OCCC also offers a first-of-its-kind medical concierge program with Orlando Health and, along with Orlando International Airport, OCCC has achieved the Global Biorisk Advisory Council's (GBAC) Star Accreditation for its coronavirus cleaning and prevention efforts. It is one of the largest venues in the nation to receive this status.

Additional measures currently include:

• Masks required for everyone’s safety

• Contactless registration with badge kiosks (for those pre-registered)

• Plexiglass barriers at registration

• Temperature checks conducted

• Social distancing throughout the event with floor sticker guides

• Hand sanitizer stations

• Show floor sanitized daily



