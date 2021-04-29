Matt Venezia Named Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems

Matt Venezia was appointed Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems.

BW Flexible Systems
Apr 29th, 2021
Venezia

In his new role, Venezia will develop market-focused strategies and tactics that drive commercial excellence, while also influencing equipment innovation plans to accelerate long-term growth in target markets and industries. Additionally, he will continue to expand the company’s global distribution and sales teams to ensure that the business is structured appropriately to maximize its growth and best serve the needs of customers.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Matt join the BW Flexible Systems team,” said BW Flexible Systems President Doug McGraw. “Continuing his highly successful career with food and packaging systems, he will be instrumental in leading us on an accelerated growth path, building on the positive momentum we’ve seen across our business this year.”

Venezia joins BW Flexible Systems following his 29-year career at Sealed Air Corp., where most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, Integrated Fabrication Solutions.

“What attracted me most to working with Barry-Wehmiller and BW Flexible Systems is the company’s expressed commitment to its customers and the dedicated passion for the business of the team members I have met,” Venezia said.


New AmSky blister system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package free of PVC.
Amcor: Recyclable Blister Packaging
New AmSky blister system eliminates PVC from blister packaging–designed to enable healthcare customers to improve the recyclability of their packaging. The system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package.
Apr 29th, 2021
Apr 29th, 2021
AV Print Inspector’s standard head size handles labels and web applications up to 4 inches wide, with 6” and 12” options also available.
Antares Vision: Comprehensive Label & Print Layout Quality Control System
AV Print Inspector offers whole-label inspection, including image matching, code reading, and color detection, at speeds up to 75 meters/minute.
Apr 29th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 978835 130894 B3367466 791e 4403 8c9e A441dd7938cc 0
Pinnacle Packaging Announces Its Certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise
Pinnacle Packaging, a Chicago-based distributor of packaging, shipping, and industrial supplies, was certified as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) with the Veterans Business Program in the state of Illinois.
Apr 29th, 2021
E678259d Ce31 4fca 9753 7043f0e63869
Valve Wear Bands
Fogg's new valve wear bands incorporate anti-galling features designed to increase the stability and longevity of valves. They are strategically placed to ensure there is no metal-on-metal contact creating physical wear.
Apr 29th, 2021
Foth
Foth Launches New Website with Revitalized Brand Identity
Foth launches a new website that showcases its new brand and messaging. It offers clients, talent, and visitors enhanced features and thought leadership.
Apr 29th, 2021
Thomas Fricke - IMA Pharma
IMA Group Appoints Thomas Fricke as Commercial Director of IMA Pharma
“For me, IMA is a kind of family and it was an easy decision when I was asked to take over the new role,' says Fricke.
Apr 28th, 2021
Liquibox Sustainability Report Hi Res
Liquibox Releases its First Sustainability Report
In this report, the company is publicly stating its mission to inspire change in packaging preference and create a safer and more sustainable future.
Apr 26th, 2021
Amcor Flexible Packaging will further invest in ePac Flexible Packaging.
Amcor Announces Strategic Investment in ePac Flexible Packaging
Amcor recently announced their investment of $10 to $15 million in ePac. The investment will include a minority ownership interest in ePac Holdings LLC and funding for more ePac locations.
Apr 26th, 2021
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak Team Up with Holmen Iggesund and Thames Technology to Celebrate Earth Day and Plant a Tree in Your Name
Burgopak packaging studio team up with Thames Technology and Holmen Iggesund to celebrate mutual endeavors to increase sustainability in the gift card industry.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Unknown 21
Carton Service: Eco-Friendly Line of Cartons
Helping revolutionize the Packaging Industry, Carton Service is introducing a renewable line of packaging with their Cartons 4R Earth line.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Aug 31st, 2020
Antibacterial Laminates
Antibacterial Laminates
Nobelus added two antibacterial laminates to its portfolio—PlatinumOPP and LuxeFilm ScuffProof designed for label, flexible packaging, and point-of-sale applications.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Packaging Design Trends 29th April
Webinar Explores the Latest Packaging Design Trends
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub’s latest free packaging webinar explores the world of packaging design innovation trends with a whistle-stop tour of the latest innovations.
Apr 23rd, 2021
29083206 975a 498d A345 A05ccfff9043
World Packaging Organisation, World Design Organization Collaborate to Support Sustainable Packaging
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) and WDO (World Design Organization) announce their first joint initiative following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) last year.
Apr 22nd, 2021
The Climate Pledge
Pregis Joins The Climate Pledge
Pregis, a manufacturer of protective packaging, has joined The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Mitchell
J Mitchell Named Operational Excellence Director for BW Packaging Systems
J Alexander Mitchell joined BW Packaging Systems as Operational Excellence Director for its operations in North America. He will drive site-level operational efficiency improvements to products, processes, and practices for the Barry-Wehmiller packaging p
Apr 22nd, 2021
Ccspec 559w
Custom Cabinet Coolers for Electrical Enclosures
Exair’s cabinet coolers can be customized to provide cooling within electrical enclosures in NEMA 12, NEMA 4, NEMA 4X and hazardous location environments.
Apr 21st, 2021
Festo
Filters Ensure Clean Compressed Air in Food Zones
Festo introduces the MS series of filtration products—filters that lower the risk of particle contamination when compressed air comes into direct contact with food or packaging in the food zone.
Apr 21st, 2021
Index
Oliver Inc. Acquires Boutwell Packaging
Oliver Inc. acquired Boutwell Packaging a manufacturer of folding carton and blister card packaging serving personal care, healthcare, food and beverage, and consumer products markets.
Apr 21st, 2021
Pr Pcmc Virus Killing Wipes 041421 Final Web 3
Wet Wipes Folding Machines
Paper Converting Machine Co. redesigned its Rx200 and Mako Clipper wet wipes folding machines to safely operate with a higher alcohol content, measuring as much as 70%.
Apr 20th, 2021
Punnet Trays Group2
Paperbord Punnet Trays
Graphic Packaging launches the ProducePack Punnet, a paperboard alternative to plastic punnet trays for fresh fruit and vegetables available for all commonly used punnet sizes, is fully recyclable, and reduces plastic up to 100%, depending on application.
Apr 21st, 2021
Cmg Iml Pr Image 041221
CMG Plastics Expands In-mold Labeling Capabilities
A new high-speed Ilsemann Automation In-Mold Labeling System is now fully operational at CMG’s N.J. facility.
Apr 21st, 2021
Paul Thames, Southeast Regional Sales Manager
Morrison Container Expands Salesforce
Morrison Container Handling Solutions hired Paul Thames as Southeast Regional Sales Manager and Brett Gill as Midsouth Regional Sales Manager.
Apr 21st, 2021
495 Main
Sakata INX, INX International Raise Sustainability Efforts with Foodservice Packaging Partner
Food service packager HAVI recommending Sakata’s Botanical ink brand EcoPlata and INX’s INXhrc inks as a natural, clean source and one of the constituent materials of food paper packaging.
Apr 20th, 2021
Mc Mark Suchy
The Massman Companies Announces Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing
Mark Suchy was promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for The Massman Companies.
Apr 20th, 2021
Briefing Hub Header
Brand Owner & Retailer Briefing Hub Launch
UK packaging innovation consultancy ThePackHub has launched a regular online meeting and information service for brand owner and retailer packaging professionals.
Apr 20th, 2021
Fw3410 Bsb Vx Ii Wrapper
Horizontal Flow Wrapper
Formost Fuji introduces the VX II horizontal flow wrap machine for flexible packaging.
Apr 20th, 2021
Michelman Imfa News Release Low Resolution Image
Michelman Joins the International Molded Fiber Association
Michelman joined the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) to help advance fiber-based packaging in a circular economy.
Apr 19th, 2021
Edl Wrapped Window
Panel Wrappers
EDL Packaging’s panel wrappers are large format shrink-wrapping machines designed to seal manufactured windows with LDPE film.
Apr 19th, 2021
Acc17028b198cea1 Org
BillerudKorsnäs Appoints Executive Vice President Commercial
Matthew Hirst was appointed Executive Vice President Commercial for BillerudKorsnäs. He will take office on August16th and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.
Apr 16th, 2021
Eagle Pack 720 Pro
X-ray Inspection System
Eagle Product’s Eagle Pack 720 PRO with material discrimination x-ray technology detects and rejects a range of contaminants, including glass shards, metal fragments, and some rubber and plastic compounds in plastic containers, cartons/boxes, and pouches.
Apr 16th, 2021