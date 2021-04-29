Matt Venezia Named Vice President of Global Equipment Sales for BW Flexible Systems

In his new role, Venezia will develop market-focused strategies and tactics that drive commercial excellence, while also influencing equipment innovation plans to accelerate long-term growth in target markets and industries. Additionally, he will continue to expand the company’s global distribution and sales teams to ensure that the business is structured appropriately to maximize its growth and best serve the needs of customers.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Matt join the BW Flexible Systems team,” said BW Flexible Systems President Doug McGraw. “Continuing his highly successful career with food and packaging systems, he will be instrumental in leading us on an accelerated growth path, building on the positive momentum we’ve seen across our business this year.”

Venezia joins BW Flexible Systems following his 29-year career at Sealed Air Corp., where most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, Integrated Fabrication Solutions.

“What attracted me most to working with Barry-Wehmiller and BW Flexible Systems is the company’s expressed commitment to its customers and the dedicated passion for the business of the team members I have met,” Venezia said.



