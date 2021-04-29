The WBE certification provides businesses, like Pinnacle Packaging, with increased opportunities and exposure to other public and private entities looking for diverse suppliers.

Pinnacle Packaging’s President Nicole DeJoris was excited to receive the certification stating, “I’m thrilled to be granted the WBE through the State of Illinois! I feel that companies working with certified women-owned businesses show their interest in working with diverse companies as well as show their support for locally owned businesses.”

For DeJoris, the WBE certification reflects her company’s commitment to diversity. “Including women-owned businesses in your team of suppliers demonstrates that a company is committed to producing greater results as research shows having a diverse team adds insight and creativity to problem-solving and new idea generation,” she remarked.

Receiving the WBE certification is a goal DeJoris is proud to have accomplished. While speaking on how this certification will affect Pinnacle Packaging, she stated, “It is important for me to have the WBE because it helps increase opportunities and visibility for women to hopefully network, partner, and support each other in business!”



