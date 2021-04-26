Liquibox Releases its First Sustainability Report

The report details Liquibox’s roadmap to supporting customer sustainability goals while also minimizing the company’s environmental footprint.

“We are excited to partner with our customers, suppliers and industry organizations on this journey and continue improving and advancing our offering of sustainable packaging solutions for liquid products,” says Ken Swanson, President and CEO of Liquibox.

With their sustainability strategy set for 2025, Liquibox will focus on key areas of its business—from products that are designed for the planet, to operations with less impact to close collaboration and engagement with local communities.

“Our steadfast commitment to sustainability is evident across Liquibox. We view it as an opportunity—and responsibility to our society—to provide sustainable solutions for essential liquids,” says Alexis Swanson, Global Sustainability and Communications Manager.

Liquibox has already made progress on several strategic initiatives, putting them well on their way to reach their 2025 sustainability goals. Highlights from 2020 include:

• The acquisition of DS Smith Plastics which expanded its portfolio and enabled an optimized global footprint

• The launch of Liquipure™–the industry’s first nylon-free, recycle-ready, bag-in-box packaging

• Established workstreams within leading sustainability organizations

• Ongoing community support that continued during the COVID-19 pandemic

“This is an exciting time in our sustainability journey,” says Ken Swanson. “We are uniquely positioned to deliver on our ambitious commitments to better protect the environment while delighting our customers and growing our business.”



