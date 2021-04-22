Pregis Joins The Climate Pledge

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

• Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

• Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies.

• Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

“At Pregis, we’re on a mission to help companies choose protective packaging solutions that are suited to specific applications, so they can be confident they’re doing their part to protect the environment,” said Pregis CEO Kevin Baudhuin. “Our commitment to Protect, Preserve and Inspyre closely aligns with the ambition of The Climate Pledge to create a better world through the development of new marketplaces for greener, lower-carbon products and services.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

