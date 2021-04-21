Oliver Inc. Acquires Boutwell Packaging

Based in Fitchburg, Mass., Boutwell will continue delivering innovative packaging solutions from its current facility.

“Oliver is pleased to announce the acquisition of Boutwell to strengthen our position as a leading provider of custom paperboard packaging,” said Dan Rodenbush, President and CEO of Oliver. “With the addition of the Boutwell team, we will increase our reach into key markets while expanding our capabilities and capacity. We are proud to welcome Boutwell to the Oliver family.”

“Boutwell is excited to team up with Oliver,” added Ward McLaughlin, CEO of Boutwell. “The combination of Boutwell and Oliver will generate value for our customers by expanding our ability to create unique, innovative, and sustainable world-class packaging.”

