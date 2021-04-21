Morrison Container Expands Salesforce

Thames got his start in sales as a Territory Manager in the automotive industry. Coaching and mentoring the sales force within the automotive group he led, Thames became adept at having a deep understanding of how equipment, parts, and service all intertwine and are important to the customer.

“Paul has a strong background in sales development and growing territories through true partnerships with his customers,” says Dustin Lee, Morrison’s Director of Sales. “He has proven his ability to become an expert for his customers in any industry and will be a great asset to our OEM and Retail partners.”

“Morrison’s approach to customer service through Support Built In® was something that attracted me to the organization right away,” Thames said. “They are growing rapidly and with my time spent growing a General Motors automotive group out of Atlanta, I’m confident we can continue this momentum and I can expand the reach of Support Built In to the packaging industry in the Southeast.”

Brett Gill joins Morrison after a career in operations and change management at Wells Dairy. Coming from plant operations, he is poised to serve customers in a capacity of truly understanding how container handling can drastically improve many pain points on a production line.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

“Having worked with Morrison in the past, I’ve been impressed by this team’s dedication to customer support and success and have found it unmatched in the industry,” Gil said. I’m excited at the opportunity to join this team and bring their level of dedication to improve the operations of production lines through optimal container handling to this territory.”

Part of Morrison’s rapid growth has been the expansion of its sales team. Gill is joining as the company restructures its territories, and he will be serving a newly established territory as well as helping customers through this transitional period.

“With Brett having served as an operations supervisor and a continuous improvement manager, he brings an incredibly useful perspective to Morrison’s customers,” Lee said. “He has aparticular eye for pinpointing how our products can improve the ROI and throughput in plants, and we’re excited to welcome him aboard.”

“Paul and Brett are just great additions to our team,” CEO Nancy Wilson said. “They both are excited to live our “support built in” philosophy and bring a hunger for growth.”

