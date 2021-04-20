The Massman Companies Announces Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Mark Suchy was promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for The Massman Companies.

The Massman Companies
Apr 20th, 2021
Mc Mark Suchy

He will be responsible for the sales and marketing efforts of all of The Massman Companies, which consists of Massman Automation Designs, EDL Packaging, Ideal-Pak Pase Group, and DTM Packaging and Custom Automation.

With more than 20 years of experience in industrial packaging solutions, the last 14 as sales manager for Massman Automation Designs, Suchy is ideally positioned to coordinate the sales efforts of the entire group of companies within The Massman Companies.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

“Within our group of companies, we have enormous talent and experience providing unique packaging solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. In this new position, I hope to bring even more value to our customers by offering them complete packaging solutions and a streamlined sales process” Suchy said in announcing the appointment.

Jeffrey Hohn, CEO and President of The Massman Companies, commented, “Mark has an impressive track record of growing business in the sector, and in his new position, I am confident he will continue that success using his experience, talent, and respected name in the industry.”

The Massman Companies

