Sakata INX, INX International Raise Sustainability Efforts with Foodservice Packaging Partner

Sakata INX and INX International have devoted resources to develop renewable ink technologies for brand owners, consumers, and customers that have minimal impact on the environment. The recent agreement with HAVI reinforces this commitment and is expected to resonate worldwide.

HAVI, which focuses on optimizing and managing supply chains, supports some of the world’s most recognizable foodservice brands. One of HAVI’s most influential clients using these inks is McDonald’s. The international fast food brand leader serves 63 million customers a day at more than 38,000 restaurants in over 100 countries.

“We are pleased with HAVI’s selection of our high performance Botanical and INXhrc inks, which are representative of the efforts we are making in contributing to the realization of a sustainable society. HAVI and many other packaging manufacturers are proposing ways to incorporate more sustainable solutions into their packages, including materials such as FSC certified paper,” said John Hrdlick, President and CEO of INX International Ink Co.

“Consumer safety is of the utmost importance to us,” acknowledged Katsuya Tanaka, GM – International Operations Department of the Corporate Planning division of Sakata INX Corp. “Safeguarding new developments with food packaging materials is not only good for the environment, but we also want to assure that they do not pose any risks for human health. With that in mind and in support of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Sakata INX and INX International will continue working toward our goal of reducing CO 2 emissions by 50% – in comparison to 2013 levels – by 2025, or reduce global warming by 1.5 degrees as a level prior to the industrial revolution.”



