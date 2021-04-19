Michelman Joins the International Molded Fiber Association

Michelman joined the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) to help advance fiber-based packaging in a circular economy.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Michelman Inc.
Apr 19th, 2021
Michelman Imfa News Release Low Resolution Image

Explains Rick Michelman, Michelman’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Americas & Printing & Packaging, “We want to help transition the industry into more sustainable packaging. Our barrier coatings help improve fiber-based packaging’s functionality and performance while managing its end-of-life.”

The company has been opening new markets for paper and film packaging ever since creating its first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Its current barrier and functional coatings for paper and film make it possible to develop recyclable, repulpable, and industrially compostable packaging.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

Michelman continues, “Because IMFA’s members include manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers and service providers, Michelman has surrounded itself with like-minded organizations that will help accelerate the pace of product innovations for molded fiber applications.”

Companies in this article
Michelman Inc.
Michelman Imfa News Release Low Resolution Image
Michelman Joins the International Molded Fiber Association
Michelman joined the International Molded Fiber Association (IMFA) to help advance fiber-based packaging in a circular economy.
Apr 19th, 2021
Edl Wrapped Window
Panel Wrappers
EDL Packaging’s panel wrappers are large format shrink-wrapping machines designed to seal manufactured windows with LDPE film.
Apr 19th, 2021
Acc17028b198cea1 Org
BillerudKorsnäs Appoints Executive Vice President Commercial
Matthew Hirst was appointed Executive Vice President Commercial for BillerudKorsnäs. He will take office on August16th and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.
Apr 16th, 2021
Eagle Pack 720 Pro
X-ray Inspection System
Eagle Product’s Eagle Pack 720 PRO with material discrimination x-ray technology detects and rejects a range of contaminants, including glass shards, metal fragments, and some rubber and plastic compounds in plastic containers, cartons/boxes, and pouches.
Apr 16th, 2021
Pregis Ever Tec Mailer
Pregis Opens Two Texas Manufacturing Facilities
Pregis opened two new manufacturing facilities in the Dallas area to support growing demand in the Southern region of North America.
Apr 15th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
Oryx Logo Composite Rev Png Copy
Oryx Additive Launches scaWaterjet Cleaning Station
Oryx Additive announces the launch of its scaWaterjet water-pressure cleaning station designed to remove support material from multiple 3D printed models rapidly, with bulk and/or fine detail jetting options.
Apr 15th, 2021
Ton Knipscheer
Ton Knipscheer Joins watttron as International Sales Director
Packaging expert Ton Knipscheer joins watttron, bringing years of experience from his association with various European packaging companies.
Apr 15th, 2021
Caseweigher Infeed Outfeed2
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Apr 15th, 2021
Cp 27 P Product
Multi-Surface Floor Marking Tape
The CP 27®P multi-surface floor marking tape from Shurtape is a temporary solution that allows users to indicate proper distancing.
Apr 14th, 2021
Selenis Petg Resins With Incorporated Recycled Content
Selenis Increases Its Production of PETG Resins With Recycled Content
Selenis has taken a step toward the acceleration of a circular economy, by increasing its production of PETG resins with incorporated recycled content to full production volumes.
Apr 14th, 2021
New Syntegon cartoner Sigpack TTMD with integrated Delta robots
Sponsored
New Syntegon cartoner Sigpack TTMD with integrated Delta robots
Carton loading by seamlessly integrated Delta robots. The camera-based vision control system detects products on the infeed belt. The delta robots then pick single or multiple products arriving in random order and place them in cartons.
Apr 1st, 2021
Chris Stoler
Vanguard Packaging Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Chris Stoler was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Packaging. He will be responsible for creating the infrastructure to grow the company organically through its sales driven culture, e-commerce, and acquisition.
Apr 14th, 2021
Abb Go Fa Red Dot Ii
ABB’s GoFa Cobot Wins Red Dot Best of the Best Award
ABB’s GoFa cobot received the Red Dot Best of the Best design award in recognition of its unique design concept to make the new robot appealing and accessible to users.
Apr 13th, 2021
J Allen Hall Jr
Joseph Allen Hall Jr., ESS Technologies, Passes Away
Joseph Allen Hall Jr. passed away on April 7, 2021, after his fight with cancer. He worked for ESS Technologies almost since it’s inception, joining the company in 1998 when the company moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Blacksburg, Va.
Apr 13th, 2021
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021