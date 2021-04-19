Michelman Joins the International Molded Fiber Association

Explains Rick Michelman, Michelman’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP, Americas & Printing & Packaging, “We want to help transition the industry into more sustainable packaging. Our barrier coatings help improve fiber-based packaging’s functionality and performance while managing its end-of-life.”

The company has been opening new markets for paper and film packaging ever since creating its first repulpable water-based coating over 50 years ago. Its current barrier and functional coatings for paper and film make it possible to develop recyclable, repulpable, and industrially compostable packaging.

Michelman continues, “Because IMFA’s members include manufacturers of molded fiber products, industry suppliers and service providers, Michelman has surrounded itself with like-minded organizations that will help accelerate the pace of product innovations for molded fiber applications.”

