BillerudKorsnäs Appoints Executive Vice President Commercial

Matthew Hirst was appointed Executive Vice President Commercial for BillerudKorsnäs. He will take office on August16th and will be a member of the Executive Management Team.

BillerudKorsnäs
Apr 16th, 2021
Hirst currently serves as Vice President, Category Professional Hygiene at Essity, heading a multi-disciplinary department of 80 employees in five locations. He has since 2005 held various senior sales and commercial development roles in Essity’s professional hygiene business unit, a leading supplier of tissue and hygiene products and services with the global brand Tork and net sales of around SEK 25 billion.

“I am delighted that Matthew Hirst will be joining BillerudKorsnäs and look forward to having him on the management team. Matthew brings extensive experience in sales leadership, brand-building and insight-based innovation along with a strong ability to drive commercial excellence, develop customer relationships and deliver on targets. I am convinced that his experience and qualities will be a valuable contribution to BillerudKorsnäs,” says Christoph Michalski, President and CEO of BillerudKorsnäs.


Apr 16th, 2021
Eagle Pack 720 Pro
X-ray Inspection System
Eagle Product’s Eagle Pack 720 PRO with material discrimination x-ray technology detects and rejects a range of contaminants, including glass shards, metal fragments, and some rubber and plastic compounds in plastic containers, cartons/boxes, and pouches.
Apr 16th, 2021
Pregis Ever Tec Mailer
Pregis Opens Two Texas Manufacturing Facilities
Pregis opened two new manufacturing facilities in the Dallas area to support growing demand in the Southern region of North America.
Apr 15th, 2021
Intralox Anniversary Image
Intralox Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Intralox celebrates 50 years of bringing conveyance solutions to food processors, manufacturers, and e-commerce companies with a year-long anniversary celebration.
Apr 15th, 2021
Oryx Logo Composite Rev Png Copy
Oryx Additive Launches scaWaterjet Cleaning Station
Oryx Additive announces the launch of its scaWaterjet water-pressure cleaning station designed to remove support material from multiple 3D printed models rapidly, with bulk and/or fine detail jetting options.
Apr 15th, 2021
Caseweigher Infeed Outfeed2
Checkweigher
Hardy Process Solutions’ Hardy Caseweigher series is a fully automated checkweigher scale systems designed to continuously weigh larger items while in-motion.
Apr 15th, 2021
Cp 27 P Product
Multi-Surface Floor Marking Tape
The CP 27®P multi-surface floor marking tape from Shurtape is a temporary solution that allows users to indicate proper distancing.
Apr 14th, 2021
Selenis Petg Resins With Incorporated Recycled Content
Selenis Increases Its Production of PETG Resins With Recycled Content
Selenis has taken a step toward the acceleration of a circular economy, by increasing its production of PETG resins with incorporated recycled content to full production volumes.
Apr 14th, 2021
Wp Ologo
WPO Announces Date for WorldStar 2021 Awards Virtual Ceremony
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) will host a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2021 for the winners of WorldStar 2021. All winners will be announced, including WorldStar Special Awards, Student Awards, and WPO Life Time Achievement Award.
Apr 14th, 2021
Chris Stoler
Vanguard Packaging Appoints Chief Executive Officer
Chris Stoler was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Packaging. He will be responsible for creating the infrastructure to grow the company organically through its sales driven culture, e-commerce, and acquisition.
Apr 14th, 2021
J Allen Hall Jr
Joseph Allen Hall Jr., ESS Technologies, Passes Away
Joseph Allen Hall Jr. passed away on April 7, 2021, after his fight with cancer. He worked for ESS Technologies almost since it’s inception, joining the company in 1998 when the company moved its headquarters from New Jersey to Blacksburg, Va.
Apr 13th, 2021
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Photo
Jokey’s New Production Facility in Spain Operational
Jokey Treplás moved into its new production facility where it will operate in the future under the name Jokey Iberica.
Apr 8th, 2021
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021