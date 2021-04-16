BillerudKorsnäs Appoints Executive Vice President Commercial

Hirst currently serves as Vice President, Category Professional Hygiene at Essity, heading a multi-disciplinary department of 80 employees in five locations. He has since 2005 held various senior sales and commercial development roles in Essity’s professional hygiene business unit, a leading supplier of tissue and hygiene products and services with the global brand Tork and net sales of around SEK 25 billion.

“I am delighted that Matthew Hirst will be joining BillerudKorsnäs and look forward to having him on the management team. Matthew brings extensive experience in sales leadership, brand-building and insight-based innovation along with a strong ability to drive commercial excellence, develop customer relationships and deliver on targets. I am convinced that his experience and qualities will be a valuable contribution to BillerudKorsnäs,” says Christoph Michalski, President and CEO of BillerudKorsnäs.



