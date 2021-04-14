WPO Announces Date for WorldStar 2021 Awards Virtual Ceremony

“WPO Executive team is always searching and working on creative and innovative solutions to continue interacting with the global packaging community despite the global pandemic. That’s why we decided to surprise the audience with a hybrid virtual award ceremony”, explains WPO President, Pierre Pienaar.

The 2021 competition registered 194 winners and attracted over 345 entries from 35 countries around the globe. The countries most awarded are Japan, with 26 awards, followed by China, taking 22, USA taking 14, ANZ ( Australia & New Zealand) taking 13, Czech Republic and Turkey taking 12 each. Packages eligible for WorldStar are those that have already received a national award recognized by WPO.

There will be 13 winners in the Special Awards in the categories - Lifetime Achievement Award, President´s Award, Sustainability, Packaging that Saves Food and Marketing - in addition to the winners of WorldStar Student Award. Winners are from 32 countries around the globe. The list of finalist candidates for these Special Awards is as follow:

President' Awards Finalists:

• Label – Rumcajsovka (Etiflex, s.r.o, Czech Republic)

• PerFORMing (Mondi Consumer Packaging GmbH, Austria)

• Lincoln & York’s Recyclable Coffee Packaging (A.Hatzopoulos S.A., Greece)

• Packlock (Ideewiss AG, Switzerland)

• Hansol EB (Hansol Paper Co.,Ltd, Korea)

Marketing Award Finalists:

• Hakutsuru Sake Ukiyo-E Label box series (Rengo Co.,Ltd., Japan)

• Multi-functional, Transparent Windowed Food Packaging (Tulipack Ambalaj San ve Tic A.S., Turkey)

• Communication Label U-Universe (Rise LTD, Russia)

Sustainability Award Finalist:

• Jordan Green Clean (Orkla Home & Personal Care, Norway)

• KraftPal X Pallet (KraftPal Ltd., United Kingdom)

• Coca-Cola Amatil rPET Program (Coca-Cola Amatil, Australia )

Packaging that Saves Food Award Finalist:

• Polymer bottle "Vognyar" (Fireman) with protection against UV rays (Pack Group, Ukraine)

A complete list of 2021 Worldstar winners and special award finalists can be found on WPO’s website.

