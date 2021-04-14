Vanguard Packaging Appoints Chief Executive Officer

Chris Stoler was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Vanguard Packaging. He will be responsible for creating the infrastructure to grow the company organically through its sales driven culture, e-commerce, and acquisition.

Vanguard Packaging
Apr 14th, 2021
Chris Stoler

Current CEO, Mark Mathes announced he will be stepping away from the day-to-day management of the business to take on the new role of Executive Chairman. Mathes’s focuses going forward will be to lead M & A and to work to make the company a stronger national level display and packaging company.

Stoler is a veteran of the manufacturing industry of paper-based food packaging, corrugated packaging, adhesives, plastics, and agriculture equipment. In his most recent position, Stoler was the President of FDC Graphics Films where he had full P&L responsibility for all aspects of the operation. Stoler and his team were able to double the revenue of the business. In these roles, Stoler’s experiences included strategic planning, building high performance management teams, cultivating data driven organizations and positioning businesses for best-in-class performance.

“Together, Vanguard and Dunes Point Capital are excited to have Chris join the team to lend his experiences to strong business growth” said Mark Mathes.

Cp 27 P Product
Multi-Surface Floor Marking Tape
The CP 27®P multi-surface floor marking tape from Shurtape is a temporary solution that allows users to indicate proper distancing.
Apr 14th, 2021
Selenis Petg Resins With Incorporated Recycled Content
Selenis Increases Its Production of PETG Resins With Recycled Content
Selenis has taken a step toward the acceleration of a circular economy, by increasing its production of PETG resins with incorporated recycled content to full production volumes.
Apr 14th, 2021
Wp Ologo
WPO Announces Date for WorldStar 2021 Awards Virtual Ceremony
WPO (World Packaging Organisation) will host a virtual ceremony on June 9, 2021 for the winners of WorldStar 2021. All winners will be announced, including WorldStar Special Awards, Student Awards, and WPO Life Time Achievement Award.
Apr 14th, 2021
Abb Go Fa Red Dot Ii
ABB’s GoFa Cobot Wins Red Dot Best of the Best Award
ABB’s GoFa cobot received the Red Dot Best of the Best design award in recognition of its unique design concept to make the new robot appealing and accessible to users.
Apr 13th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
Lightfoot Canning Laser All Doors Open
Fiber Laser Solution for Beverage Canning
Videojet Technologies’ Lightfoot laser canning solution features dual marking heads integrated with one software control and is able to reach marking speeds up to 100,000 cans/hr.
Apr 2nd, 2021
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Eastmansportfolio 1617045806587 Custom
The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman announced a global MOU that will enable ELC to reach its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021