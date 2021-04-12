Cama Group Joins Smart Packaging Hub

In the Hub, visitors will discover how to adapt their machines to best match future requirement, not just in terms of components, programming, diagnostics and operations, but also for process virtualization, advanced robotics, hyperconnectivity and the IIoT. They will also discover how to apply Artificial Intelligence and analytics to collect, process and manage the data generated by machines, in order to optimize energy and manufacturing performance or to discover new service typologies and business models for an ever-evolving market.

In addition to core packaging technologies and competence, it will also give help to those at every stage of the digital transformation journey – from the very first steps, through implementation and on to expanding and improving existing Industry 4.0 initiatives.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

It is a meeting place where end-users of automated packaging machines or lines can interact with class-leading manufacturers to discuss manufacturing efficiency, configuration flexibility, product safety & quality, traceability, ROI calculation, eco-sustainability, and energy saving.

Their primary aim? To send a strong message of support and collaboration and to put all available technological competences in front of end-users in the food & beverage industry.

• 2.1 % of turnover pa invested in training activities

• 5.4 % of turnover pa invested in R&D activities

• 90 % export pa

• 2,000 collaborators

• 1,200 machines deliveries per year

• 400 million Euros of yearly turnover

The new Hub was developed by domain-expert companies—Baumer, Opem, Zacmi, Cama, Clevertech, Makro Labelling and Tosa—all of which represent the forefront in their technological fields. These six companies combined offer:

Visitors to the Hub will have access to a massive array of capabilities, knowledge and services and will benefit from the “Made in Italy” technological connotation, which implies utmost flexibility in the customization of automated packaging plants.

