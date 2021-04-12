Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator

BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Papersystems, a division of Barry-Wehmiller
Apr 12th, 2021
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo

The new machine can run triple-wall sheets at more than 900 fpm (275 meters/min) and double-wall sheets at 1,100 fpm (335 meters/min). The corrugator has a top speed of 1,300 fpm (400 meters/min). A VortX starch system with the capability of producing 330 gal of starch every 18 minutes was also installed. The new plant in Fowler was built to meet the expanding needs of the original Maxco facility in Parlier, Calif.

The direction from Max Flaming, President and CEO of Maxco, and Joe Sepe, General Manager of Maxco, was clear: They wanted the best triple-wall corrugator possible. To meet that request, the BW Papersystems engineering team worked with Maxco to design a corrugator that would offer sustained production at high speeds. The new machine will more than double the company’s manufacturing capacity.

“With the growth in our business, it was clear that we needed to expand and build a new facility,” said Flaming. “BW Papersystems has provided us with the right machine to reach our future potential.”

PACK EXPO Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Sept. 27-29, Las Vegas Convention Center) will reunite the packaging and processing community, offering new products, technologies and solutions, while implementing up-to-date protocols for a safe and successful in-person event. Attendee registration opens in May.

BW Papersystems and Maxco have a nearly 20-year relationship. In 2002, a double-wall corrugator was installed in Maxco’s Parlier facility by what was then known as MarquipWardUnited, made up of Marquip, United Container and Ward Machinery, which are all part of BW Papersystems today. In 2009, this corrugator was successfully upgraded to triple-wall capability, and in 2017, planning began in earnest for the new state-of-the-art facility eight miles away in Fowler.

"I have enjoyed working with everyone at BW Papersystems for some time. They have supported our growth and earned our trust,” said Sepe. “Shortly after startup, we were already producing more than 400,000 lineal feet of double-wall and triple-wall per eight-hour shift.”


Companies in this article
BW Papersystems, a division of Barry-Wehmiller
Bwp Maxcoexpansion Photo
Maxco Expands Production with BW Papersystems Triple-wall Corrugator
BW Papersystems announced that Maxco Supply Inc., a manufacturer of corrugated packaging for the agricultural market, installed a 98-in. (2.5 meter), triple-wall corrugator in the company’s newly built facility in Fowler, Calif.
Apr 12th, 2021
Flopak Managing Partner, Mike Greene, inspects pallets of floral wrap shipped with the patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System.
Flopak’s Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry
Full-service floral packaging provider Flopak USA developed Paklite Shipping System to improve the way flowers and plants get from growers to market.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Photo
Jokey’s New Production Facility in Spain Operational
Jokey Treplás moved into its new production facility where it will operate in the future under the name Jokey Iberica.
Apr 8th, 2021
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
More in Supplier News
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Eastmansportfolio 1617045806587 Custom
The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman announced a global MOU that will enable ELC to reach its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ncc
NCC Automated Systems Names Director of Systems Engineering
John French was named Director of Systems Engineering for NCC Automated Systems.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rankpak auto Coiler2
Void Fill Paper Cushioning Machine
Ranpak Holdings launches its PadPak Auto-Coiler void fill paper cushioning machine designed to create a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution.
Apr 1st, 2021
Wattimizer Series Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Solutions’ Wattimizer series solenoid valves are available with a plastic body ideal for air, gas, and corrosive media.
Apr 1st, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Flex Partners with How2Recycle
TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers.
Apr 1st, 2021
Edl Dtw
EDL Packaging Ships Shrink Bundler to Food Packaging Supplier
EDL Packaging shipped a Double Tight Wrap shrink bundler for molded pulp fiber beverage carriers and food trays to a supplier of food packaging materials.
Apr 1st, 2021
Greg Kaye Cama North America 2
Cama North America Names Aftermarket Manager
Greg Kaye was named Aftermarket Manager for Cama North America. He will oversee Cama’s team of field service technicians and aftermarket parts, ensuring quality customer service and support.
Mar 30th, 2021