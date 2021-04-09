Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed

Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Brenton
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos

A public-private partnership initiated by the U.S. government, Operation Warp Speed (OWS) is a nationwide effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Since many of Brenton and Orion’s customers within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries are playing key roles in OWS, both brands have stepped up their efforts to make the rollout a success.

“Both Brenton and Orion teams have done a phenomenal job in meeting this challenge,” said Aaron Hanson, Vice President and General Manager, Brenton and Orion. “Our teams put in a lot of extra hours and effort working with customers on meeting their OWS timelines, as well as maintaining work flow guidelines for our other customers; that’s something we take great pride in – helping our customers succeed by not backing away from challenges.”

One OWS project Brenton completed for a long-standing medical device customer involved an end-of-line system to handle the expected surge in packaging components such as syringes, needles, clamps and other supplies. Knowing that time was of the essence, Brenton sent extra personnel to the customer’s location to speed up installation and ensure the system was properly operating. That same customer also ordered an additional end-of-line system to create a packaging line to meet increased demand from the vaccine rollout. Both projects had aggressive timelines to meet; the systems were operational ahead of schedule.

“Our strategic partnerships with medical and pharmaceutical customers over the years set us up to succeed during such a crucial time,” said Jason Enninga, Integrated Medical Sales Director, Brenton. “Working with OWS initiatives is something we have been preparing for and knowing we are supporting the mission to deliver vaccine components is exciting.”

Orion is currently working on a project to band loads and apply corner boards automatically, as well as stretch-wrap packages of wipes for an OWS customer. This project is under a tight deadline and when operational, needs to apply the corner boards at a rate of 57 pallets an hour. The fact that Orion had successfully completed many other projects similar in scope helped the company win this business. 

“Brenton and Orion are demonstrating why we’re trusted partners with our customers, because they can rely on us to deliver when the going gets tough,” Hanson said. “Our efforts in supporting OWS really says a lot about our people who are working long hours to make our customers successful. I couldn’t be prouder of them.”


Companies in this article
Orion Packaging Systems
Brenton
Videos from BrentonView all videos
Food Production Packaging Automation
Food Production Packaging Automation
Apr 9th, 2021
QBox Pallet Building Software Demonstration
QBox Pallet Building Software Demonstration
Mar 17th, 2021
Compact to Complex: Discover Top Load Case Packing Options
Compact to Complex: Discover Top Load Case Packing Options
Jan 18th, 2021
Sideflexing High Friction Inclines&curves By Multi Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor Designs Conveyors with Sideflexing Chains
Multi-Conveyor recently built a series of stainless steel plastic chain conveyors, in stages, to transport both full and empty cases of food product through nearly 50 ft curves and incline of conveyance.
Apr 9th, 2021
Brenton orion Logos
Brenton and Orion Ramp up Production to Support Operation Warp Speed
Brenton and Orion responded to its customers’ needs by expediting the design and building of end-of-line packaging and stretch-wrapping systems as part of Operation Warp Speed.
Apr 9th, 2021
Scan Grid3
Announcing World's First LiDAR Multibeam Scanner With Safe, Solid-State Technology For Line-Guided Small Vehicles
Apr 8th, 2021
Photo
Jokey’s New Production Facility in Spain Operational
Jokey Treplás moved into its new production facility where it will operate in the future under the name Jokey Iberica.
Apr 8th, 2021
Circular Great Lakes Logo Horizontal
Pregis Joins Initiative to End Plastic Waste
Pregis announced its partnership with Circular Great Lakes (CGL), a regional initiative focused initially on keeping valuable plastic materials out of the waste stream and the environment.
Apr 8th, 2021
Karlville
Thermal, Solventless Laminator
Karlville’s COMBI Thermal + Solventless Laminator combines both thermal and solvent-free adhesive lamination technology as an innovative tool for in-mold labels as well as flexible packaging operations.
Apr 8th, 2021
Jim May
Motion Announces Director of Corporate Development
Jim May was promoted to Director of Corporate Development, effective April 1. He will continue his involvement in Motion’s strategic planning but will take on direct responsibility for advancing the company’s acquisition strategy and processes.
Apr 7th, 2021
Inx Eco Can
INX Earns Gold Level Material Health Certificate
INX International is the first and only ink company in the metal decorating segment to receive this certification from the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII), in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency.
Apr 7th, 2021
Robex
Rōbex Launches Automation Education Series
RōBEX LLC, announces the launch of Automation For The NOW, a new educational video series on YouTube. Viewers will receive a firsthand look at how RōBEX is introducing robotic automation into the manufacturing workspace.
Apr 7th, 2021
Liquibox Orbiter Hi Res
Liquibox Upgrades Safety, Efficiency Features on Its Rotary Bag-in-Box Fller
Liquibox upgraded the safety and efficiency features of its Liquibox Orbiter six-head rotary bag-in-box filler.
Apr 7th, 2021
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Sponsored
Check out The Cobot Spot from Universal Robots
Looking for automation solutions for packaging and palletizing? This is your destination for all things cobot. Whether it’s webinars, video case studies or product information, you’ll find it all in this one spot.
Aug 31st, 2020
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Stuart Kenney, Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and Kim Magon-Haller, Business Development Manager.
Cama North America Expands Sales, Business Development Staff
Cama North America added Stuart Kenney as Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast region and hired Kim Magon-Haller as Business Development Manager.
Apr 6th, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
Lightfoot Canning Laser All Doors Open
Fiber Laser Solution for Beverage Canning
Videojet Technologies’ Lightfoot laser canning solution features dual marking heads integrated with one software control and is able to reach marking speeds up to 100,000 cans/hr.
Apr 2nd, 2021
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
More in Supplier News
Steven C. Voorhees receives PPC’s Robert T. Gair Award for lifetime achievement in the paperboard packaging industry.
Steven Voorhees Receives Paperboard Packaging Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award
The Paperboard Packaging Council selected Steven C. Voorhees, former CEO of WestRock, as the recipient of its 2021 Robert T. Gair Award.
Apr 2nd, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ncc
NCC Automated Systems Names Director of Systems Engineering
John French was named Director of Systems Engineering for NCC Automated Systems.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rankpak auto Coiler2
Void Fill Paper Cushioning Machine
Ranpak Holdings launches its PadPak Auto-Coiler void fill paper cushioning machine designed to create a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution.
Apr 1st, 2021
Wattimizer Series Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Solutions’ Wattimizer series solenoid valves are available with a plastic body ideal for air, gas, and corrosive media.
Apr 1st, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Flex Partners with How2Recycle
TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers.
Apr 1st, 2021
Edl Dtw
EDL Packaging Ships Shrink Bundler to Food Packaging Supplier
EDL Packaging shipped a Double Tight Wrap shrink bundler for molded pulp fiber beverage carriers and food trays to a supplier of food packaging materials.
Apr 1st, 2021
Greg Kaye Cama North America 2
Cama North America Names Aftermarket Manager
Greg Kaye was named Aftermarket Manager for Cama North America. He will oversee Cama’s team of field service technicians and aftermarket parts, ensuring quality customer service and support.
Mar 30th, 2021
Metsä Board’s new Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland, is two-story, 5,000-sq-ft facility created to allows for joint exploration, innovation, and testing of more sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.
Metsä Board Opens Excellence Centre in Finland
New center offers cutting-edge technology for R&D, packaging design, and paperboard and packaging innovation and provides a collaborative platform for customers and technology partners globally.
Mar 30th, 2021
Fls12 800sqnoce
Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle
Exair’s 1/2 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle, designed for cooling, washing, and rinsing applications, provides a full cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids.
Mar 30th, 2021