NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering

Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

NCC Automated Systems
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot

He brings more than 20 years of experience in the conveyor industry and will report to John French, Director of Systems Engineering, NCC Automated Systems.

Previously, Luft was with Nercon Conveyor Systems for 11 years where he held several roles, including Director of Applications Engineering and Proposals. Here he oversaw the Application Proposal Group, Installation Services Group, Spare Parts Team and the company’s Modular Conveyor Express Brand. Before Nercon, Luft worked with Michels Corporation, Plexus and Power Plus as a Project Manager.

Luft earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from Ripon College.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to the team. His career-long experience and application knowledge in the conveyor industry will undoubtedly be an asset to NCC, and we look forward to growing the business and team with his expertise,” said Kevin Mauger, President.

Companies in this article
NCC Automated Systems
SIRIUS components are compact and designed for quick and easy connection to facilitate industrial control panel maintenance.
Sirius Modular Systems for Industrial Control Panel Design
Allied Electronics & Automation and Siemens team up to offer systems for control panel building.
Apr 6th, 2021
Index
Trivium Packaging Accelerates Long-term Climate Change Commitment
To achieve the most ambitious aim of the Paris Climate Agreement, Trivium has pledged to set science-based targets to help reach that ambition in the short- and long-term.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ncc Tom Luft Headshot
NCC Names Director of Sales and Applications Engineering
Tom Luft joined NCC Automated Systems as Director of Sales and Applications Engineering. He will lead and align the team according to sales strategies, grow existing customer relationships, and support new opportunities.
Apr 6th, 2021
Ap201 Family
Acrylic Packaging Tape
Shurtape’s Shurtape®brand AP 201 Colors production grade acrylic packaging tape, available in in blue, green, red, yellow, and orange, is designed to easily identifying sealed packaged contents.
Apr 6th, 2021
Pi Safe Pr
Vacuum Gripping System
Piab’s piSAFE program enables new benefits in applications where safety, flexibility, speed, and performance are key. The solutions in the program are developed to provide configurable and low-weight products that can be adapted to specific needs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
Carol Lowe Headshot[1] Copy 2
Carol Lowe Joins Novolex Board of Directors
Carol Lowe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of FLIR Systems Inc., joined the Board of Directors of Novolex.
Apr 5th, 2021
Compost Image Edited
Elevate Packaging’s Compostable Adhesive Label Received BPI Certification
Elevate Packaging announces its PURE Labels MC White compostable pressure sensitive adhesive labels are the first to be BPI certified, including full-color printing and coatings.
Apr 5th, 2021
Lightfoot Canning Laser All Doors Open
Fiber Laser Solution for Beverage Canning
Videojet Technologies’ Lightfoot laser canning solution features dual marking heads integrated with one software control and is able to reach marking speeds up to 100,000 cans/hr.
Apr 2nd, 2021
03 21 Ultrazone Technology 1
Fogg Filler Offers Cost-Saving Sanitizing Technology
Fogg Filler's closed-looped Ultrazone O4®sanitizing solution can perform at a 3 - 6+ log reduction, resulting in a near-aseptic rinse for bottles.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Eastmansportfolio 1617045806587 Custom
The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman
The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) and specialty materials provider Eastman announced a global MOU that will enable ELC to reach its 2025 sustainable packaging goals.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
Sponsored
Recycle Ready Pouches: How to be Sustainable and Efficient
The Ares 400-SUP runs recycle ready PE, laminated films and bio-films with ease and low scrap rates. It's compact, efficient, easy-to-operate and quick changeover design is perfect for recycle ready pouches.
Apr 1st, 2021
N Vent Logo
nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures
nVent Electric plc acquired all the assets of Vynckier Enclosure Systems, Inc. The Vynckier product line is now part of nVent’s Enclosures business segment.
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615
SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program
SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Untitled
Pacteon Acquires Phoenix Stretch Wrappers
The addition of Quebec-based Phoenix Wrappers will bring state-of-the-art stretch wrapping technology into Pacteon’s portfolio and expands its packaging line integration capabilities.
Apr 1st, 2021
Ncc
NCC Automated Systems Names Director of Systems Engineering
John French was named Director of Systems Engineering for NCC Automated Systems.
Apr 1st, 2021
Rankpak auto Coiler2
Void Fill Paper Cushioning Machine
Ranpak Holdings launches its PadPak Auto-Coiler void fill paper cushioning machine designed to create a sustainable, paper-based cushioning solution.
Apr 1st, 2021
Wattimizer Series Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Valves
Solenoid Solutions’ Wattimizer series solenoid valves are available with a plastic body ideal for air, gas, and corrosive media.
Apr 1st, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3
TricorBraun Flex Partners with How2Recycle
TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers.
Apr 1st, 2021
Edl Dtw
EDL Packaging Ships Shrink Bundler to Food Packaging Supplier
EDL Packaging shipped a Double Tight Wrap shrink bundler for molded pulp fiber beverage carriers and food trays to a supplier of food packaging materials.
Apr 1st, 2021
More in Supplier News
Metsä Board’s new Excellence Centre in Äänekoski, Finland, is two-story, 5,000-sq-ft facility created to allows for joint exploration, innovation, and testing of more sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.
Metsä Board Opens Excellence Centre in Finland
New center offers cutting-edge technology for R&D, packaging design, and paperboard and packaging innovation and provides a collaborative platform for customers and technology partners globally.
Mar 30th, 2021
Fls12 800sqnoce
Liquid Atomizing Spray Nozzle
Exair’s 1/2 NPT FullStream liquid atomizing spray nozzle, designed for cooling, washing, and rinsing applications, provides a full cone spray pattern for pressurized liquids.
Mar 30th, 2021
Paper Seal Slice And Wedge
Recyclable Trays for Meat and Cheese Applications
PaperSeal Slice and PaperSeal recyclable, barrier-lined, paperboard trays from Graphic Packaging offer retailers a recyclable alternative to plastic thermoformed trays for sliced meats and cheeses.
Mar 30th, 2021
M&G line of diaphragm seals
Diaphragm Seals Protect Instruments
Ametek’s M&G line of diaphragm seals are designed to protect instruments, such as pressure gauges, switches, and transducers, from corrosive media and are available in a variety of materials, including Hastelloy C276, Inconel 600, Monel 400, and Titanium.
Mar 29th, 2021
Vision adhesive metler
Energy Efficient Adhesive Melter
Robatech’s Vision adhesive metler is designed to melt thermoplastic hot-melt adhesives. It maintains a constant adhesive viscosity and conveys hotmelt at a consistent pressure to the application head.
Mar 26th, 2021
Sealstrip Corp Logo
Recyclable Pressure Sensitive Tape
Sealstrip introduces VerdeSeal recycleable pressure sensitive tape designed for used with its easy open and resealable product lines.
Mar 26th, 2021
TAB Wrapper Tornado Box Wrapper from TAB Industries.
Stretch Wrapper for e-Commerce Packaging
TAB Industries’ TAB Wrapper Tornado Box Wrapper automatically secures small, loose, and low profile parts and products to cardboard backing to create a organized, unitized package that can ship without dunnage or containers.
Mar 25th, 2021
Tyler Packaging Recyclable Packaging for Pet Food
Tyler Packaging Receives High Marks for its Recyclable Packaging Solution
Tyler Packaging completed a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of five of its most common packaging solutions in pet food in order to educate its customers and accelerate sustainable product innovation.
Mar 25th, 2021
Cortec
Corrosion Inhibiting Stretch Film
Cortec offers EcoStretch compostable corrosion-inhibiting stretch film featuring Nano VpCI designed for stretch-wrapping metal equipment or components that need to be kept rust-free.
Mar 25th, 2021
210325 Wbenc 01 1536x804
PAXXUS, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)
Dhuanne Dodrill, CEO of PAXXUS: 'We are proud to expand the representation of women in the manufacturing industry and delighted to be able to provide our customers with a more diverse supply chain.'
Mar 24th, 2021
Hbr 2879 2
EVOH Film
Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box launches the E Compact 60 light 60-micron EVOH film designed to reduces the amount of plastic used to manufacture bags.
Mar 24th, 2021
Ranpak+logo+bw+official
Ranpak Paper Packaging Products Receive FSC Certification
Ranpak Holdings’ European manufacturing facilities obtained a Chain of Custody certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). All Ranpak packaging products produced for the European, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets will be FSC certified.
Mar 24th, 2021