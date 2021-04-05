The Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certifies compostable products that meet ASTM D6400 and ASTM D6868 standards for composability. Through rigorous lab testing, BPI Certification proves that a material will safely compost in a composting facility - leaving behind no toxic residue or microplastics.

Rich Cohen, Elevate Packaging Founder, says: “Elevate’s business is entirely focused on leading compostable flexible packaging and compostable adhesive labels. We continually invest and innovate to offer brands world-class compostable solutions. This additional compostability certification with BPI is an important milestone which supports our mission to offer brands with world-class sustainable packaging solutions.”

“Compostable packaging is critical for businesses and communities looking to divert food scraps, and BPI certification provides a trusted benchmark for the compostability claim” says Rhodes Yepsen, Executive Director of BPI.



