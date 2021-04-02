nVent Electric Acquires Vynckier Enclosures

Based in Houston, Tex., Vynckier Enclosure Systems produces non-metallic enclosures, and has approximately 80 employees, primarily supporting the manufacturing process.

The acquisition expands the nVent Hoffman portfolio with Vynckier non-metallic enclosures and Soltection solar solutions, particularly in high growth verticals and applications, including solar, utilities, and 5G where non-metallic enclosures are ideal because they are lightweight, enable wireless signals, and provide advanced protection for outdoor corrosive environments.

“The addition of Vynckier non-metallic enclosures to the nVent HOFFMAN portfolio enhances our position in providing protection to high growth verticals and electrical infrastructure,” said Karla Leis, Vice President and General Manager, nVent. “It also strengthens our portfolio, particularly for quick-turn customized solutions through our combined channel networks.”

“Vynckier has been doing business with nVent for many years,” said James L. Carr, Principal Owner and Founder, Vynckier. “I am very pleased to see that after my 30-plus years of building Vynckier, it has been turned over to such a great team. The combined portfolio makes it easier than ever for customers to gain access to the innovative solutions they need.”



