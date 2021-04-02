The Estée Lauder Companies Signs Global MOU With Eastman

Through the agreement, ELC and its portfolio of brands will begin incorporating packaging solutions enabled by Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew resins with up to 100% certified recycled content. This is the first sustainability-based agreement between Eastman and a major prestige beauty house and will help drive the increased use of recycled and/or recyclable plastics in luxury cosmetics packaging.

“Our suppliers play a critical role in helping The Estée Lauder Companies continue to move the needle and think innovatively about sustainability,” said Roberto Magana, senior vice president and chief procurement officer for The Estée Lauder Companies. “Eastman’s molecular recycling technologies and portfolio of Renew products will help drive the achievement of the company’s sustainable packaging goals while maintaining the high-quality aesthetic, safety and performance of our prestige products. We look forward to collaborating with them.”

The MOU will further ELC’s focus on its sustainable packaging goals. The company has committed that, by 2025, 75-100% of its packaging will be recyclable, refillable, reusable, recycled or recoverable. Additionally, the company will increase the amount of post-consumer recycled material in its packaging by up to 50% in the same year.

“We are proud to partner with The Estée Lauder Companies, one of the world’s most iconic prestige beauty companies and a true leader in sustainability,” said Scott Ballard, vice president and general manager for Eastman’s specialty plastics division. “We are excited to help them achieve their ambitious sustainability goals right now. Together, we can provide a shining example of what is possible today—not years in the future—to advance the circular economy.”

