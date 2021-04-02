SourceHUB Launches Rapid Global Supply Response Program

SourceHUB, a provider of a collaborative technology platform for packaging procurement, launched its Rapid Global Supply Response Program to help address increasing demands in the midst of global packaging supply chain strain and disruption.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

SourceHUB
Apr 2nd, 2021
1586196887615

The SourceHUB platform combined with MPK International global packaging supply chain consulting services can fill the gaps created by world supply chain shortages and trim weeks off of packaging production and delivery.

According to SourceHUB CEO John Moran, shortages of materials and goods have put a lot of strain on all kinds of supply chains, but packaging has been hit extremely hard. “While nearly every industry is being hit with supply chain disruptions, packaging has been especially hard hit,” he said. “From weather-related resin shutdowns to PET supply shortages to issues in the glass supply chain, many companies are left spending inordinate amounts of time finding suppliers with open capacity. This root cause is lack of supply redundancy, siloed data, and manual workflow processes are challenges that we address.”

SourceHUB’s new Rapid Global Supply Response Program is designed to address this issue. Using SourceHUB’s technology platform, companies can send RFQs to the SourceHUB highly qualified marketplace within minutes to get quotes for packaging procurement. Onboarding is fast with lower risk through SourceHUB’s workflow automation and project management tools, providing visibility throughout the entire process. MPK Packaging has teams located in global supplier locations to manage supplier onboarding, specification approvals, trial timelines, quality assurance and production timelines.

More specifically, Moran points out that the Rapid Global Supply Response Program can deliver the benefits packagers need during such a stressful time of shortages and disruptions:

• Reduce lead times by 8-20 weeks, depending on product line, roughly 30-50% faster on some product lines

• Mitigate new supplier risk with vetted global resources and industry-leading quality assurance programs.

• Reduce procurement’s time spent managing supply chain disruptions.


