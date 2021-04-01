TricorBraun Flex joins How2Recycle with PolyRecycle™, a pre-approved, flexible polyethylene (PE) film packaging material.

“We are proud to partner with How2Recycle, joining its mission to take the guesswork out of recycling for consumers, and simplifying the process for our customers who seek sustainable packaging options,” said Glenn Sacco, vice president, commercial, TricorBraun Flex. “We’re ready to help customers with their packaging needs, no matter where they are in their sustainable journey.”

TricorBraun Flex’s PolyRecycle—which works well with dry, free-flowing products with low barrier requirements such as specialty food, pet treats, and powders—is available now and pre-qualified for Store Drop-off by consumers in the U.S., and curbside in Canada. Brands must be a member of How2Recycle and submit a request in order to utilize this labeling system.



