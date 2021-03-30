Cama North America Names Aftermarket Manager

Kaye will work with Cama North America customers to schedule service technicians for installation of new projects, as well as planned or emergency maintenance needs. He will focus on adding additional service technicians and will also work with Cama’s local parts department to ensure that needed spare parts are shipped on time.

"As we continue to grow our business in North America, we value the importance of prompt service and support for our customers,” says Billy Goodman, managing director, Cama North America. “The addition of Greg Kaye to our team, along with our experienced service technicians and extensive parts inventory, will help us enhance our delivery of service to the level our customers expect and deserve."

Adds Kaye, "I am looking forward to working with the team to make sure they have the support they need in the field, as well as working internally to increase efficiencies in the parts department so we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs.”

With more than 20 years of experience in aftermarket supervision and management, Kaye’s previous experience includes aftermarket supervision and engineering technician roles with Destaco, Plexus, and ITW. He holds a B.S. degree in Manufacturing & Design Technology from Western Illinois University.

