Ranpak Paper Packaging Products Receive FSC Certification

The designation further solidifies the company’s mission to “Deliver a Better World™”.

Circularity is the ultimate goal for sustainable business operations and using paper packaging produced from responsibly managed forests helps to close the loop. Ranpak’s packaging materials begin life in responsibly managed forests and, after use, can be readily recycled through the conventional recycling infrastructure or biodegraded naturally, without causing long-term pollution.

“At Ranpak, our goal is to help our customers conduct their businesses as sustainably as possible, without sacrificing efficiency or performance and, by offering FSC-certified products, we further empower our customers to do exactly that,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & CEO of Ranpak. “Our solutions are extremely important to our customers, both for the environmental benefits and the positive effects on customer satisfaction and brand reputation. We are proud to play a key role in reducing the environmental impact of our customers by replacing their plastic packaging with a better more sustainable solution – paper.”



