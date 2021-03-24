Ranpak Paper Packaging Products Receive FSC Certification

Ranpak Holdings’ European manufacturing facilities obtained a Chain of Custody certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). All Ranpak packaging products produced for the European, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific markets will be FSC certified.

Ranpak Corporation
Mar 24th, 2021
Ranpak+logo+bw+official

The designation further solidifies the company’s mission to “Deliver a Better World™”.

Circularity is the ultimate goal for sustainable business operations and using paper packaging produced from responsibly managed forests helps to close the loop. Ranpak’s packaging materials begin life in responsibly managed forests and, after use, can be readily recycled through the conventional recycling infrastructure or biodegraded naturally, without causing long-term pollution.

“At Ranpak, our goal is to help our customers conduct their businesses as sustainably as possible, without sacrificing efficiency or performance and, by offering FSC-certified products, we further empower our customers to do exactly that,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & CEO of Ranpak. “Our solutions are extremely important to our customers, both for the environmental benefits and the positive effects on customer satisfaction and brand reputation. We are proud to play a key role in reducing the environmental impact of our customers by replacing their plastic packaging with a better more sustainable solution – paper.”


Hbr 2879 2
EVOH Film
Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box launches the E Compact 60 light 60-micron EVOH film designed to reduces the amount of plastic used to manufacture bags.
Mar 24th, 2021
Mar 24th, 2021
Mt Application Test Center
Mettler-Toledo Offers Testing of Products Prior to Purchase
Mettler’s application test center enables companies considering adding new inspection systems to their operations to test-run their own products on Mettler-Toledo systems to ensure they are choosing the correct systems to get the results they need.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Pmi Kyoto Eol Bar Line System
Bar Packaging System
PMI Kyoto Packaging System developed a high-speed end-of-line bar packaging system for products such as candy, granola bars, frozen ice cream sandwiches, and more.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Pr Pcmc Blakney Promo Updated 031821 Final Web 3
PCMC Names President of Global Operations
Stan Blakney was named President of Global Operations for Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC) — a division of Barry-Wehmiller. In addition to leading the company’s U.S. business, he now will assume leadership of operations in Italy and Serbia.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Herma 132 M Hc 1
HERMA: Continuous Labeling Capabilities for Pharma Wrap-around Labeler
Suited for expedited, high-volume vial production, HERMA 132M HC Wrap-around Labeler can be retrofitted for continuous operation.
Mar 19th, 2021
V Mek Abacus+ Counting System
Counting System Achieves High Speeds
Is suitable for a variety of products
Mar 18th, 2021
Box Maker 22
BoxMaker Breaks Ground for a New Production Plant
The BoxMaker broke ground on a new production plant in Lowell, Ark., as part of a multi-million-dollar investment to effectively address growing demand across the country for digitally produced packaging and displays.
Mar 18th, 2021
Spartech Logo Corporate Rgb
Spartech’s Oregon Facility Announces Organizational Changes
Spartech announced the following organizational changes to its McMinnville, Ore. location.
Mar 18th, 2021
Gpi Webinar Li Static 3
Graphic Packaging to Host Plastic to Paperboard Multipacks Webinar
Graphic Packaging International will host a free webinar on Thursday, March 25 that will examine the transition from plastic to paperboard for multipacks.
Mar 18th, 2021
Mx Cup Binpick
Suction Cup
The MX suction cup from Piab is designed for picking various objects for the logistics, warehousing, e-commerce, and recycling industries. Applications include bin picking, order fulfillment, box depalletizing, and parcel sorting.
Mar 17th, 2021
V Fsync Motor With Logo
Motors for a Range of Applications
Bison Gear & Engineering’s VFsync line of permanent magnet AC synchronous (PMAC) motors is designed for use within a wide range of applications, including: conveyor systems, bottling equipment, bagging equipment, packaging machines, and more.
Mar 16th, 2021
Rohrer News Release
Wellspring Capital Acquires Rohrer Corp.
Wellspring Capital Management, a New York-based private equity firm, acquired Rohrer Corp., a retail-packaging designer and manufacturer.
Mar 16th, 2021
Primera Catalyst V8 label printer
Primera Technology to Offer Laser Marking System
Primera Technology announces the prelaunch of the Catalyst Laser Marking System designed to print onto high-durability, pre-laminated label substrates. It will begin shipping in Q2 2021.
Mar 15th, 2021
Thomas Becker
Jokey Group Appoints Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Becker was appointed Chief Operating Officer to replace Ralf Kemmerich as Head of Production and Technology for the Jokey Group.
Mar 15th, 2021
2280412 cap It Graphic Packaging
Recyclable Bottle Carrier
Graphic Packaging International launches Cap-It, a recyclable paperboard clip designed as an alternative to traditional shrink film packaging for PET or rPET bottles.
Mar 15th, 2021
Westlab Photo
ProAmpac, Westlab Launch Recyclable Pouch for Bath Salts
ProAmpac a flexible packaging manufacturer, and Westlab, an international brand of luxury mineral bathing salts, introduces a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.
Mar 15th, 2021
939583
PAC Machinery Introduces Material for Sustainable E-commerce Mailer Bags
PAC Machinery announced the availability of its proprietary Recylene brand recycled/recyclable bag material. The new material blend features a unique formula containing over 50% recycled content.
Mar 12th, 2021
Muller Cobot Case Packer
Cobot Case Packer for Lids and Containers
Muller Technology’s self-contained collaborative robot (cobot) case packer for lids and containers incorporates an Omron 6-axis cobot.
Mar 12th, 2021
Tekni Plex Brenda Chamulak
Tekni-Plex Names President and CEO
Brenda Chamulak was named President and CEO of Tekni-Plex effective June 30. She succeeds Paul J. Young, who will become chairman of Tekni-Plex’s Board of Directors.
Mar 11th, 2021
Mps035 Sm 1200x628 D[2]
Robotic Tool-Changing Systems
Stäubli Connectors offers a new range of compact robotic tool changing systems covering a payload range up to 80 kg. They can accommodate several transfer technologies precise repeat accuracy of +/-1.5 µm.
Mar 11th, 2021
Scholle Ipn Bossar Acquisition Feature 3 10 21
Scholle IPN Acquires Bossar
Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, completed the acqusition of Bossar, a supplier of flexible hf/f/s packaging equipment.
Mar 11th, 2021
Versynta FFP can be easily converted to different container types such as vials, syringes and cartridges, as well as different filling systems including single-use solutions.
Syntegon: Modular Small Batch Systems for Liquid Pharmaceuticals
Versynta FFP, Flexible Filling Platform, offers a unique transport system and safety for vials, syringes, and cartridges.
Mar 10th, 2021
Pr Pcmc Hs Crocker 030921 Final Web 3
H.S. Crocker Invests in Flexographic Printing Press from PCMC
H.S. Crocker, a manufacturer of flexible packaging and labels specializing in food, dairy and specialty printed-lid solutions invested in a Fusion C flexographic printing press from Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC), part of Barry-Wehmiller.
Mar 10th, 2021
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd
TricorBraun Acquires RODA Packaging
TricorBraun acquired Quebec-based RODA Packaging, further expanding its presence in Eastern Canada.
Mar 9th, 2021
Ar Pkg
Fiber-based Tray for Fresh Vegetables and Fruit
AR Packaging introduces a tray for products such as fresh vegetables and fruits, herbs, and seeds that contains more than 95% fiber content and can be combined with a lidding film that provides consumer convenience such as easy peel opening and reclosure.
Mar 9th, 2021
Image Ria Copy
RMGroup Becomes UK’s First Certified Robot Integrator
Robotics and automation specialists, RMGroup, became the first integrator in the UK to be accredited under the RIA/BARA Robot Integrators’ Certification Scheme.
Mar 9th, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3752480 162072 17bdb23c 4b77 4870 Af9e C126c9d4e6aa 0
Toshiba: Durable Label Printers
Label printers fulfill wide-ranging healthcare, logistics, and retail applications.
Mar 8th, 2021
1
Fortress Uses ARM Microprocessors in Metal Detectors
Fortress Technology’s Interceptor and Interceptor DF, its latest generation of digital food metal detectors, feature the latest ARM microprocessors.
Mar 8th, 2021
Berlinpkg
Berlin Packaging Acquires Roma International PLC
Berlin Packaging acquired Roma International. The acquisition will expand Berlin Packaging’s capabilities for cosmetics and personal care products in Europe.
Mar 8th, 2021